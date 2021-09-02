Ronaldo recovers number 7 from Cavani at Manchester United

18:59

Maxwel Cornet left Olympique Lyonnais for Burnley against 17 million euros bidding farewell to the club in a video posted on Twitter.

We can see the left-back alone at Groupama Stadium remembering his best moments in the Rhône where he mentions his goals against Manchester City in the Champions League in the 2018/2019 group stage and in the Final 8 in the summer of 2020.

OL president Jean-Michel Aulas thanked the player in a comment below the video: “Thank you Maxwell that you are happy where you will be with your family, your friends and that football continues to bring you the best sensations. stronger: you are indeed part of this great Olympique Lyonnais family, you deserve it: Thank you, have a good trip.