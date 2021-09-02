Ronaldo recovers number 7 from Cavani at Manchester United

It’s official, Ronaldo recovers number 7 at Manchester United
Previously held by Edinson Cavani, the number 7 will finally be worn by Cristiano Ronaldo this season, at Manchester United. The club announced it this Thursday evening. The Uruguayan striker recovers him on the 21st. In addition, the statement of the Red Devils evokes a possible presence of the Portuguese against Newcastle on September 11th.
Maxwel Cornet bids farewell to OL
Maxwel Cornet left Olympique Lyonnais for Burnley against 17 million euros bidding farewell to the club in a video posted on Twitter.
We can see the left-back alone at Groupama Stadium remembering his best moments in the Rhône where he mentions his goals against Manchester City in the Champions League in the 2018/2019 group stage and in the Final 8 in the summer of 2020.
OL president Jean-Michel Aulas thanked the player in a comment below the video: “Thank you Maxwell that you are happy where you will be with your family, your friends and that football continues to bring you the best sensations. stronger: you are indeed part of this great Olympique Lyonnais family, you deserve it: Thank you, have a good trip.
Serge Aurier would consider joining Arsenal according to Sky Sports
Serge Aurier was released from his last year by Tottenham on Tuesday on the last day of the transfer market.
The 28-year-old right-back could join rival Arsenal in the coming days, according to Sky Sports information.
Serge Aurier arrived in London in 2017. He played 77 games with the Spurs for 5 goals and 12 assists.
OM: Harit officially on loan from Schalke 04
It’s finally official. Two days after the end of the transfer window, Amine Harit’s loan to OM is recorded. A one-year loan with no option to buy. The Moroccan international passed his medical examination successfully. Three Olympian players (Alvaro Gonzalez, Pol Lirola and Leonardo Balerdi) lowered their salaries so that this loan could be validated by the DNCG.
Barça: Pjanic has three options for his future
Miralem Pjanic, under contract until June 2024 with FC Barcelona, has three options for his future according to information from Mundo Deportivo.
The midfielder would have an offer from Zenith Saint Petersburg but he does not know how to join Russia. The club was ready to take over part of the salary.
Miralem Pjanic also has an offer from a Gulf country where he could sign one last big contract. Finally, he could stay at FC Barcelona but he will have an extremely reduced playing time.
Brest: the reasons for the non-signing of Philippoteaux in Bastia
At the end of the transfer window, Romain Philippoteaux was close to joining Sporting Club de Bastia, promoted to Ligue 2 this season, in the form of a loan.
While the transfer did not take place, Gregory Lorenzi, sports coordinator of the Stade Brestois, explains in the columns of Corse Matin, that the attacker did not wish to reduce his salary making the operation impossible.
“Four Ligue 2 clubs contacted us regarding Romain Philippoteaux. We considered two clubs including Sporting Club de Bastia as a priority. Of course, the financial conditions being too high for the club, it was normal that Stade Brestois could help considerably and accept to make a significant effort for Sporting to allow the realization of this loan. We asked the player to make an effort to allow the realization of this operation, the player not having wanted to agree to make an effort, that made the loan impractical, “explains the sports coordinator.
After four days of the championship, Romain Phillippoteaux played only 23 minutes.
Real dreams of Haaland and Mbappé next summer
According to Marca, Real Madrid would like to sign Kylian Mbappé AND Erling Haaland next summer. The club count for this that the Parisian striker goes well at the end of his contract without extending, while reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund and the agent of Haaland, Mino Raiola.
Dijon: Chouiar, a transfer to Levante called into question?
As Mounir Chouiar heads to Levante, the transfer may ultimately not be finalized. Even if there is still a possibility of concluding this transfer, the DFCO player is looking for other solutions.
Benzema: “Mbappé will one day play for Real Madrid”
Kylian Mbappé’s teammate in the France team, Karim Benzema was not reunited at Real Madrid this summer, the player trained in Monaco having been selected by PSG. But the former OL player is convinced that Mbappé is ultimately intended for the Merengue club.
“We get along really well outside and on the pitch. Of course today I would like him to be with me in Madrid, but you have to respect your club too. He is a player anyway. who one day or another will play for Real Madrid, “Karim Benzema told RTL.
Dijon: Chouiar in Levante?
Little used last season with Dijon in Ligue 1, Mounir Chouiar could leave the DFCO. The attacking midfielder could engage with Levante in La Liga. He is now waiting to know if he can evolve with the Spanish club. Dijon and Levante are awaiting the validation of the transfer.
