Ronaldo’s touching message after his goalscoring record

New world record holder for the number of goals scored in the national team, thanks to a double with Portugal against Ireland (2-1), Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his deep emotion in a message on Instagram.

“I don’t know if anyone has more records than me, but this one is mine and unique. I am extremely happy.” Author Wednesday night of a stunning double to offer victory to Portugal against Ireland at the last minute (2-1), Cristiano Ronaldo above all established the new world record for selection goals. The 36-year-old striker overtook Iranian Ali Daei, reaching 111 goals in 180 games.

“The secret is motivation”, he reacted after the meeting, according to the transcript of the newspaper O Jogo. “The desire that I have to continue playing football. It is to wake up every day with the ambition to want to do better, to make the fans, the family and my children happy. I have four children. Cristianinho understands already everything and suffering like me. But it’s good, because they will grow up with their father who continues to score goals, to put on a show and to win titles. That’s what I like the most “, a concluded the Manchester United striker at the microphone of Portuguese public television RTP.

“111 moments of union and happiness”

Cristiano Ronaldo also posted a long message on his Instagram account to 336 million subscribers: “Of all the records I’ve broken in my career – and luckily there have been a few – this one is very special to me and it is definitely one of the accomplishments that make me really proud.





“First of all because every time I represent my country, it’s a special moment. Because I know that I defend Portugal and that I show the whole world what the Portuguese are made of. Secondly, because the competitions national teams have always had a very strong impact on me growing up, watching my idols play for their flag every two summers at European championships and Worlds. “

“But last but not least because scoring 111 goals for Portugal means 111 moments like those we have experienced today in the Algarve, moments of union and happiness for millions and millions of Portuguese citizens around the world. For them, every sacrifice is worth it “, also wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tribute to the “Shariar”

His post concludes, with a tribute to the previous record holder: “Another reason I appreciate this achievement so much now is because Ali Daei set the standards at such a high level that I thought at one point that I could never catch up with him. Kudos to the “Shariar” for holding this record for so long. And thank you for always showing me so much respect every time I scored and got closer more and more of its exceptional number. “

“Thank you to Portugal. Thank you to all my teammates and opponents for making this trip so unforgettable. Let’s continue to meet on the pitch in the years to come! I’m not closing the clock yet.”