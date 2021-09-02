Running a cheat on Warzone goes viral

Warzone players are so exhausted with the influx of cheaters in the battle royale, that a video where you can see a cheater being executed has gone viral.

Unfortunately, it is no secret that one of Warzone’s biggest problems is undoubtedly the many cheats that plague the battle royale, poisoning the daily lives of players.

Over the seasons, developers have multiplied initiatives to fight against this scourge, unfortunately none has really borne fruit.

As gamers began to worry about the franchise’s next title, the developers seem to have made up their minds to take it up a notch. Indeed, during the reveal of Vanguard, they announced the arrival of a whole new anti-cheat system.

Unfortunately while waiting to be able to benefit from it, players have no other choice but to be satisfied with the waves of bans. Fortunately, it happens that certain events come to brighten their day, making them forget even for a moment the omnipresence of cheaters on the battle royale.





Warzone cheat clip goes viral

A user shared on Reddit his meeting with a cheater, which was an opportunity for him to let off steam a little.

After seeing a cheater in the distance, our hero of the day took pleasure in humiliating him, finishing him off in a very cruel manner. Indeed he slipped behind him on the sly and executed him.

The video of this killing quickly became very popular, accumulating more than 1,400 upvotes in less than 24 hours and several dozen comments.

Many players have come out to congratulate the player, especially on the fact that he sought to prove that he was indeed a cheater, unlike other posts where players had only pointed of the finger that he is a cheater.

While waiting to benefit from the anti-cheat promised by the developers, its action has probably freed many Warzone players from their old demons.