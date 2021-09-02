Russian hard-discounter Mere arrives in Thionville

The Russian-born hard-discounter Mere, already present in Europe in Germany, Spain, Romania, Poland and Lithuania, will open three stores in eastern France in October, including one in Thionville (Moselle), has t -it announced on its website, spotted Tuesday by the specialist in LSA distribution and confirming information from The Express.
The company indicates on its website that it wants to “open stores in all major cities in France” and “establish links with suppliers throughout Europe”. In the immediate future, it is the “Grand Est region (which) is chosen to start the development of the network” in France, with stores in Pont-Sainte-Marie, a town in the Aube known for its factory outlets. (Marques City), Sainte-Marguerite, in the Vosges, and Thionville, in Moselle.
Mere is the name used abroad by the Svetofor group (traffic light in Russian), which started in 2009 in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. It is a group controlled in majority by the Schneider family who founded it, and which today claims 1,500 stores in Russia.
“In-store prices 10 to 20% lower than the market average”
According to the Russian analysis agency Infoline, which specializes in particular in distribution, Svetofor was in 2020 one of the two distribution chains with the strongest growth in turnover (+ 40% to 189 billion rubles). This progression can be explained by the crisis caused by the pandemic, but which is more generally part of the longer-term decline in the incomes of Russian consumers.
Claiming “store prices 10 to 20% lower than the market average”, the company began to expand outside Russia in 2015, and is now present, in addition to the European countries already mentioned, in China and Kazakhstan , Ukraine and Belarus. It provides for “active development in the countries of the European Union and in Asia”.
It is based in particular on a particular model, paying suppliers only for the goods sold, sending them back those which are not. A practice that has made its way into Russian e-commerce as well, introduced in particular by Wildberries, the number one in the sector in the country.
(The essential / afp)
