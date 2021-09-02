Rwandan rapper Jay Polly died in prison, aged 33

Rwandan rapper Jay Polly, detained since April after being arrested during a prohibited party where narcotics were found, died in still undetermined circumstances, we learned Thursday, September 2 from the hospital where he was transferred in the night.



Jay Polly, whose real name is Joshua Tuyishimiye, arrived at the hospital Thursday, September 2 at around 3 a.m., Pascal Nkubito, director of Muhima hospital located in the capital Kigali, told AFP.

“He was in critical condition and unconscious. Doctors tried to resuscitate him but unfortunately he passed away shortly after. Around 3:30 a.m., he was declared dead“, did he declare. “I don’t want to speculate on the cause of death. We will know after the autopsy“, he added.

The Rwandan prison administration announced in a statement that “thorough investigation“was in progress to determine the origin of the death.”The main information we have is that Jay Polly and two of his friends (…) shared a mixture of alcohol used by the detainees for shaving, water and sugar which they prepared themselves.“, indicates the statement, specifying that the rapper had “was taken to the prison hospital (Wednesday) around 6:00 p.m.“before being transferred to Muhima hospital.

Joshua Tuyishimiye, 33, was arrested in April with several other people at his home, where a party was being held. Parties are strictly prohibited in Rwanda due to Covid-19. The people caught in violation are forced to spend the night in stadiums, where the directives on the Covid-19 are broadcast on loudspeakers, or placed in detention.





Police say Joshua Tuyishimiye and guests were found “drinking and abusing narcotics“.”Among the violators were also three foreign nationals, who were found with false certificates of negative test for Covid-19.Police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said.

The musician had attended a court hearing Wednesday, September 1, during which the date of his trial for drug use was set for December 2. He had requested to be released from prison on the grounds that the 30-day pre-trial detention period had expired, but he had been refused bail.

Rwandans paid tribute to this popular singer, especially on social networks where he was notably hailed as a “cultural icon who has contributed so much to (music)“Rwandan.

Another musician, Kizito Mihigo, died in detention in February 2020. This gospel singer, known to be a fierce critic of the Rwandan power who had banned his music, was found hanged in his cell. Police claimed he had committed suicide. The NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) had launched calls for an independent investigation, rejected by the Rwandan authorities.

Mihigo, who was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2015 for conspiring against the government before being released, was arrested for attempting to cross the southern border from Rwanda to Burundi.