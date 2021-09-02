Safety, schools, transport, cinema … Here is what to remember from Emmanuel Macron’s plan for “Marseille en grand”

At the heart of a three-day visit to Marseille, Emmanuel Macron unveils his plan. The Head of State presented, Thursday, September 2, the outlines of “Marseille en grand”, a series of measures and projects to revive the second city in France, “fractured on all sides”. From the Pharo palace he said he wanted “respond to emergencies at the same time and also look further” and “dream” for “building the Marseille of 2030”.

During a long speech interrupted by a downpour and then by a power cut, the president defined emergencies “safe, social and health” and educational, economic, cultural and structural ambitions. “There was indeed the great Paris, we have the right to have this Marseille in a big way”, he said on Wednesday. Here is the essence of its announcements, quantified at this stage by the Elysee at around 1.5 billion euros in new funding.

Means to fight against trafficking

Promising a “traffic harassment policy” drugs, responsible for “increasingly violent crime”, Emmanuel Macron confirmed thearrival of 200 additional police officers in Marseille from 2022, so far promised for 2023. Two recently installed CRS companies will be “perpetuated” and 500 video surveillance cameras will be financed in the northern districts. Eight million euros will be released for police equipment, including 222 cars and motorcycles as of summer 2022. A new police station will be built with a budget of 150 million euros.

On the judicial front, the Head of State has promised “additional means” to carry out investigations and “raise the heads of networks”, notably with European initiatives “in the next weeks”. “We are talking about international trafficking, we are talking about mafias and cartels”, according to the mayor, Benoît Payan, who asked for the creation of a specialized prosecutor’s office against drug trafficking.

New transport lines

For “open up” Marseille and make one “Mediterranean capital”, Emmanuel Macron has promised a billion euros of investments for the automation of the metro, the creation of four tram lines and five bus lines. This envelope is conditioned to a “evolution of the governance of the metropolis”, considered so far lacking in terms of transport. At present, this agglomeration of 1.6 million inhabitants, very congested, has only two metro lines and three tram lines.

The president has pledged 115 million euros from the state for the creation of a “Marseille-style RER” and the payment of 1.4 billion euros for the redevelopment of Saint-Charles station and a new Marseille-Nice line. He confirmed funding for the extension of the airport and “massive investments” for the port of Marseille, with a view to its modernization and the development of rail freight and river transport.

Renovated and experimental schools

The president announced the creation “by the end of the year” of a “ad hoc company”, under the supervision of the State, to rehabilitate the most dilapidated schools in the city. Out of a total of 472 schools, Marseille has “174 in such a state of disrepair that learning has become impossible”, he stressed. The selection of establishments and the modalities will be finalized in “the next weeks”.





Deploring a problem of “functioning” in Marseille schools, with “too many strikes” and D’“absenteeism”, Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to give “more freedom and resources for managers”. Over the next few months, 50 establishments in lower-income neighborhoods will be selected to experiment with a “radically new method” : school directors will be able to choose their teachers there, attracted by a defined educational project and by “much more means” allocated to these structures.

The president hears “inventing the school of the future here”, with a launch “from the start of the 2022-2023 school year” in first places. At the same time, at the secondary level, the Head of State wants the opening of 10 micro-colleges and 10 micro-high schools, in order to fight against dropping out of school. He also announced the recruitment of 30 educators and 30 additional mediators, in response to the“social emergency” in disadvantaged areas.

Support for entrepreneurship

For “bringing young people closer to neighborhoods and businesses” and promote “economic emancipation”, Emmanuel Macron is banking on the launch of a one-stop shop for entrepreneurship initiatives. A “young creator capital” will be deployed in Marseille, with the support of the public investment bank, to provide support and financial support for projects deemed promising.

The Head of State also announced the recruitment of 100 young people from Marseille, “from the fall”, as part of voluntary military service, “a good device for kids furthest from employment and normal life”.

A shift towards cultural industries

Seeing a potential of “tens of thousands of jobs”, the tenant of the Elysée has displayed strong cultural ambitions, particularly in the field of cinema and audiovisual. He pledged to support the birth of “large schools” and of “large studios of the Mediterranean” to make Marseille a high place of filming and production of “great films and great series” and “the first filming basin at sea”.

The Head of State announced the creation of a Marseille branch of the French Cinémathèque “to transmit the memory of cinema”, as well as the establishment of a CinéFabrique school and support for the modernization of the media center of La Belle de Mai.

Aid for hospitals

In response to “weaknesses of the Marseille health system”, the Head of State recalled the State’s commitment to reduce the debt of Marseille hospitals to the tune of 233 million euros. He also mentioned 169 million euros for the rehabilitation of the Timone and the North Hospital and for the construction of a building for the Samu. In the advertising department, he promised an additional 50 million euros for the Mother-Child Pole and support for the creation of a Women’s House.

A place for ecological transition

The president’s latest announcement focused on the launch of a project called Odysseo. This international network, dedicated to ecological transition, will take shape with, “by 2026”, “an emblematic first place in the heart of Marseille”. “This Odysseo project will be a major place of education and awareness dedicated to the protection of the Mediterranean environment”, he assured. By then, the head of state said he wanted Marseille to become the first European capital of the sea in 2024.