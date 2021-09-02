Salary, contract what Camavinga signed with Real Madrid

September 2, 2021 at 6:20 PM by Thomas

Eduardo Camavinga left the Rennes cocoon for the great Real Madrid.

He was only one year away from the end of his contract, in 2022, and as he did not wish to extend it, Stade Rennais had no other options than to part with the nugget Eduardo Camavinga, this summer, as long as the young man was still worth something, in the transfer market.





From Stade Rennais to Real Madrid at the end of the transfer window

For nearly 35 million euros, paid to the Breton club, it’s Real Madrid, who won the right to sign the recuperating midfielder. In return, Eduardo Camavinga committed to a very long six-year contract, until June 2027, as is sometimes allowed on the other side of the Pyrenees (in France, the maximum is five seasons).

Eduardo Camavinga signed 6 years with an evolving salary

In the future, the 18-year-old French international is expected to earn nearly 4 million euros net, the season, according to media estimates. DefensaCentral, which specifies that this salary is the norm, among the Merengue, for young hopefuls in the making, like him, of Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo. It is also said that Eduardo Camavinga’s income is scalable and progressive, over the duration of his long contract, this means that he will claim more, in the seasons to come.











