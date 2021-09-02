Salary, contract, what Ignacio Ramirez signed with the Greens

September 2, 2021 at 9:50 AM by Emmanuel Bernard

Ignacio Ramirez, the reinforcement in extremis, for the Greens of Saint-Etienne. – @ASSE

On the wire, in the last moments of the transfer window of summer 2021, ASSE has secured a reinforcement. A unique one for the period, which the Greens went through under duress, because financially tight. The possibilities were only in the loan, and this is how it happened from Uruguay, Forward Ignacio Ramirez.

ASSE recruits an attacker on the edge of the transfer window

24-year-old player, he is owned by Liverpool, but Montevideo and not the Reds on the banks of the Mersey. Prolific scorer, the best in the history of his club, he started the year 2021 on hats, with 24 goals, in his first 26 matches. So much for the CV. As for the cost of his transfer, The team book details this Thursday. First on the loan, indicated paying for Saint-Etienne, up to 300,000 euros.





⏰ 12:01 am, but … welcome to the #TeamASS 𝗜𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘇! 👊 THE'#ASSE have reached an agreement with Liverpool FC Montevideo for the loan of the 24-year-old Uruguayan center-forward and international 👇 – AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) August 31, 2021

Ignacio Ramirez arrives on a one-year paid loan

Ignacio Ramirez of Liverpool FC would remain with three years of contract according to The team, but less elsewhere, notably Transfermarkt, which advances a deadline in 2022. There is a specific purchase option the sports daily which evokes a salary close to 40,000 euros gross monthly, without bonuses. It is below the average income of the cloakroom that directs Claude Puel. If he is as comfortable in Ligue 1 as he was at home in Uruguay, Ignacio Ramirez will have all of a good deal.

¿Juan Ignacio Ramírez interesa in Boca? 🌎 In todo el mundo, solo 3 jugadores SUB 24 de Primera División hicieron más goles que él en el último año. 🇳🇴 Haaland – 47

🇫🇷 Mbappé – 44

🇿🇲 Daka – 38

🇺🇾 Ramírez – 36 pic.twitter.com/BZD4sEJPRA – Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) July 29, 2021












