More

    Samsung formalizes its 200-megapixel photo sensor, and announces another 50-megapixel

    Technology


    It might have fewer pixels, but the ISOCELL GN5 has another trump card up its sleeve: it’s the first to feature Dual Pixel Pro autofocus technology. An omnidirectional light capture method, capable according to Samsung of taking the sensor’s focusing capabilities to another level.

    Thanks to two photodiodes integrated into each pixel (1.0 µm) of the sensor, the sensor can pick up light both horizontally and vertically. By doing this, changes in the subject’s direction are recognized more quickly, so the point is always perfectly in place. Phase detection is also carried out on a million points for unprecedented reactivity.


    In addition, the ISOCELL GN5 will also integrate Samsung’s proprietary technology called Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI). Without going into details, it allows the sensor to retain more information and, in fine, to get better images no matter the situation.

    The ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL GN5 are already available from OEMs who could use them in their next products. Maybe the future Samsung Galaxy S22 will be part of the lot? Answer in a few months.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTimothée Adolphe finally medalist with silver in 100m (T11) at the Tokyo Paralympic Games
    Next articleLomepal announces a new album for 2022 and looks back on its slump

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC