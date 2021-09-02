Samsung formalizes its 200-megapixel photo sensor, and announces another 50-megapixel

It might have fewer pixels, but the ISOCELL GN5 has another trump card up its sleeve: it’s the first to feature Dual Pixel Pro autofocus technology. An omnidirectional light capture method, capable according to Samsung of taking the sensor’s focusing capabilities to another level.

Thanks to two photodiodes integrated into each pixel (1.0 µm) of the sensor, the sensor can pick up light both horizontally and vertically. By doing this, changes in the subject’s direction are recognized more quickly, so the point is always perfectly in place. Phase detection is also carried out on a million points for unprecedented reactivity.





In addition, the ISOCELL GN5 will also integrate Samsung’s proprietary technology called Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI). Without going into details, it allows the sensor to retain more information and, in fine, to get better images no matter the situation.

The ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL GN5 are already available from OEMs who could use them in their next products. Maybe the future Samsung Galaxy S22 will be part of the lot? Answer in a few months.