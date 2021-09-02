Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones test: the mid-range is emboldened

Manufacturing & accessories
Compared to the Galaxy Buds +, the Buds 2 have a brand new design … in fact not that new, since it is derived from that of the Galaxy Buds Pro. We do not find any reproach to make him at first sight; beyond its aesthetic value – which is left to everyone to judge – it shows impeccable manufacturing quality.
One fault is however to be noted, and it is unfortunately not negligible: the shiny plastic used for the covering of the headphones and the case has the misfortune of being very slippery. Combined with the rounded shapes of the headphones, it makes you systematically worried about letting them escape when you handle them. When one walks in the street or that one is in transport, it is eminently not reassuring.
The headphones are also exempt from any IP certification, and do not guarantee any immunity against water. Better to avoid wearing them in the rain.
The storage case has a USB-C port for charging, and a one-meter USB-A to USB-C cable is included. The box is also compatible with Qi standard wireless charging.
User experience
Headphone controls are unchanged from Galaxy Buds +. They are arranged on a tactile surface on the back of each headset, and by default allow pausing / playing / taking a call (single press), navigation between tracks (double and triple press), and switching between active noise reduction and transparency mode (long press).
As too often, the volume control is missing. The Samsung Wearables companion app does offer two distinct solutions to this shortcoming, but neither is quite satisfactory. The first is to re-affect the long press on touch-sensitive surfaces – that is, to sacrifice noise reduction control. The second, presented as an “experimental” function, assigns the volume control to a double tap on the periphery of one or the other of the headphones. The handling is not very intuitive, and is too easily confused with a double “normal” press, which therefore has the effect of inadvertently moving to the next track. The frustration caused is not worth the effort.
Since we talked about the Samsung Wearable application, let us specify that the latter is only available on Android, and not on iOS. It is all the more unfortunate that it gives access to several important functions, including the update of the internal software of the headphones. We can therefore only advise against Buds 2 to apple aficionados.
Finally, some bonuses are as always reserved for owners of Samsung devices. Galaxy smartphones thus benefit from quick pairing, and the pairing thus performed is then synchronized to all devices linked to the same Samsung online account – for example a tablet, or even a watch. Galaxy watch 4.
The Bluetooth broadcast latency is 247 ms. It is in the headphone average true wireless, but this is still a fairly high value in absolute terms, which would be unacceptable if it resulted in a sound / image lag when watching a video. Fortunately, this is almost never the case, since headphones are able to set up automatic compensation for this lag with most playback applications.
No salvation, however, for video games, where no artifice can erase the discomfort associated with this delay. Note all the same that the headphones, when used with a Samsung smartphone, claim to offer a “game mode” which would sacrifice a bit of connection stability to significantly reduce latency … but, tested with a Galaxy Note 10, we never got it to work during our test!
It is amazing to see how, over the years, Samsung has managed to raise its gaming standard when it comes to the sound performance of its headphones. true wireless. The Galaxy Buds 2 continue this trend, and offer significantly more assured benefits than those of the Galaxy Buds + … but we must admit that they are quite difficult to evaluate.
The reason for this is that the sound of the Buds 2 is objectively very clean, yet unattractive. The best illustration of this phenomenon is to be found in the measurement of frequency response without noise reduction (black curve above), in the lower half of the spectrum. We would like a priori congratulate the headphones for the righteousness of their sound signature; however, to the ear, we believe to hear anemic bass, in significant lack of impact and presence. This is a consequence of the total absence of physical sensations, characteristic of listening via headphones – and why the vast majority of intras on the market allow themselves a more or less pronounced bass accentuation.
The situation changes when noise reduction is activated. So these same low frequencies benefit precisely from a generous boost. Nothing beneficial, however: the latter is not really mastered, concentrated on a too narrow frequency band. The drop in energy below 40 Hz translates into a lack of foundation and depth. The “Bass Amplifier” equalization mode available in the mobile application is of no help, and on the contrary only accentuates the problem.
On the treble side, the finding is similar. The colorings, although more marked, are still perfectly reasonable on paper. However, they have a significant impact on the rendering perceived by the ear. The prominence of both the area between 1 and 2 kHz and the extreme highs gives the sound a bit of a flashy character. The appreciation that we can have of this trait depends on the sensibilities of each one: some will see in it a little surplus of sympathetic vigor, others a lack of musicality.
But despite all these criticisms, it would be dishonest to deny the Galaxy Buds 2 the merit of a rendering with impeccable clarity. The precision and dynamics of their rendering have nothing to envy to many models of headphones of the very superior range. On these criteria, they are even close to matching the excellent performance of their own brothers, the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, the latter retain for them a significantly more flattering and more versatile character, which ultimately makes them much more pleasant to listen to.
Active noise reduction
On noise reduction, as on the rest, the Galaxy Buds 2 confirm their similarity to the Galaxy Buds Pro. We therefore find very similar performances here, with an attenuation of external noise reaching around twenty decibels in the bass. We stay a good distance from the 30 dB reached by the champions of the discipline, but it is enough to calm the background noise very significantly in most situations.
In contrast, non-static noises, such as human speech, are less well negotiated by algorithms. In addition, there is also the small leak that is noted on the measurement at around 800 Hz – a frequency zone where the active part of the noise reduction is already starting to lose its effectiveness, while the passive isolation has not yet quite taken over – which means that conversations around them remain very clearly audible. So don’t rely on the Galaxy Buds 2 to help you stay focused in the open space.