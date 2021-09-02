Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones test: the mid-range is emboldened

Compared to the Galaxy Buds +, the Buds 2 have a brand new design … in fact not that new, since it is derived from that of the Galaxy Buds Pro. We do not find any reproach to make him at first sight; beyond its aesthetic value – which is left to everyone to judge – it shows impeccable manufacturing quality.

One fault is however to be noted, and it is unfortunately not negligible: the shiny plastic used for the covering of the headphones and the case has the misfortune of being very slippery. Combined with the rounded shapes of the headphones, it makes you systematically worried about letting them escape when you handle them. When one walks in the street or that one is in transport, it is eminently not reassuring.