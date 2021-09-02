Samsung unveils the Isocell HP1, the world’s first 200-megapixel sensor

Always at the forefront of photographic innovation in mobile phones, Samsung announces its first 200-megapixel sensor, two years after being the first to present a 108-megapixel sensor.

After a long wait, Samsung has finally unveiled its first 200 Mpx sensor, also the first in the world to have such a definition. But the firm does not stick to this novelty and presents in passing a 50 Mpx sensor, the Isocell GN5.

Isocell HP1, a new kind of sensor

This sensor therefore has a basic definition of 200 Mpx with a pixel size of 0.64 µm. But thanks to its unique technology of pixel-binning Called ChameleonCell, this HP1 can take pictures in 50 Mpx (pixel of 1.28 µm) or in 12.5 Mpx (pixel of 2.56 µm). According to Samsung, the change in definition will be adaptive depending on the light conditions encountered. In addition to more defined and less smooth shots, this Isocell HP1 will be able to capture videos in 8K at 30 fps and in 50 Mpx to deliver a resolution of 8192 x 6144 px.