Samsung unveils the Isocell HP1, the world’s first 200-megapixel sensor

Always at the forefront of photographic innovation in mobile phones, Samsung announces its first 200-megapixel sensor, two years after being the first to present a 108-megapixel sensor.
After a long wait, Samsung has finally unveiled its first 200 Mpx sensor, also the first in the world to have such a definition. But the firm does not stick to this novelty and presents in passing a 50 Mpx sensor, the Isocell GN5.
Isocell HP1, a new kind of sensor
This sensor therefore has a basic definition of 200 Mpx with a pixel size of 0.64 µm. But thanks to its unique technology of pixel-binning Called ChameleonCell, this HP1 can take pictures in 50 Mpx (pixel of 1.28 µm) or in 12.5 Mpx (pixel of 2.56 µm). According to Samsung, the change in definition will be adaptive depending on the light conditions encountered. In addition to more defined and less smooth shots, this Isocell HP1 will be able to capture videos in 8K at 30 fps and in 50 Mpx to deliver a resolution of 8192 x 6144 px.
Isocell GN5, improvement on the 50 Mpx
The GN5 takes over from the GN2 unveiled in February 2021 and which equips the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. This is a sensor offering 1 µm pixels and incorporating Dual Pixel Pro technology which greatly improves autofocus. Samsung indicates that its sensor manages to capture light horizontally and vertically thanks to two photodiodes integrated in each pixel, with the ambition of offering perfect focus. Using in-house technology called Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI), this Isocell GN5 promises to capture more light information and thus offer detailed shots, regardless of the ambient conditions.
Who will be the first manufacturer to offer this 200 Mpx Isocell HP1 on one of its smartphones? It could be Xiaomi on one of its future flagships. Why not the Xiaomi 12, whose release is expected early next year and that some rumors evoke with a main module of 200 Mpx? Recall that the Chinese firm was the first to integrate a 108 Mpx sensor (Isocell HMX) in its Mi Note 10.