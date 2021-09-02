Sanitary passes, masks and closed classes: these questions we ask ourselves for the start of the school year

From the fear of class closures in the first case of Covid to apprehensions about wearing a mask from CP or vaccination for teenagers … This return to school makes parents doubt.

Some 12.4 million French students must return to class after a school year again turned upside down by the health crisis and at a time when the circulation of the Delta variant worries the authorities.

This re-entry must take place under the regime of scenario 2 (out of four) of the health protocol set up by the ministry, which authorizes all students to be received in person. According to these rules, a case of Covid-19 in an elementary school class results in a closure, as in June.

Here’s what you need to know:

No health pass: the government ensures that this return will be “as normal as possible”. Moreover, there will be no need for a health pass. QEither for teachers or for students, the QR code is not required. It will also not be requested for school outings in areas where children are not mixed with the public.

However, be careful from September 30, you will need the pass in places where students mix with the population, such as museums or exhibitions for example.

What happens if a case of Covid is declared?

At primary school, as the children are not of age to be vaccinated, the class will be closed for 7 days. And the teacher will have to provide the courses remotely.





In college and high school, in the event of contamination in a class, only pupils who will be unvaccinated contact cases will have to isolate themselves for a week. On the other hand, the unvaccinated will be “evicted” according to the term used by the Minister of Education and will have to stay at home for seven days, “in distance education” said Jean-Michel Blanquer.

Wearing the mask

Regarding the wearing of the mask, students will have to wear it indoors if it is in middle or high school. If he is in primary school, in a school located in an area of ​​low circulation of the virus, he will be able to remove it. On the other hand, as soon as the virus circulates too much, the mask becomes compulsory again everywhere in the establishment, indoors and outdoors.

In kindergarten, where the mask is not obligatory for the pupils, the fear relates to the canteen. But nothing changes concretely for the little ones who will have to see their master or mistress behind a mask.

If the epidemic situation becomes critical, it will be the return of the gauge to 50% in high school and college from the 4th. The primaries, them, will remain face-to-face whatever happens.

Finally, note that the vaccine can be included in the program: in middle and high school, mobile teams can be deployed in the establishments. “Vaccination trips” will also be organized …