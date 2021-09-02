School allowance and “flat screens”: Macron supports Blanquer after his controversial remarks

Emmanuel Macron brings his contribution to the controversy over the purchase “flat screens”, by supporting his minister. Four days after the remarks of the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer on the use of the education allowance, the Head of State declared Thursday against the “stigma” families.

“We would be blind or naive to think that all of what each household receives in back-to-school allowance is donated to buy supplies or children’s books.”, first estimated the Head of State after visiting a school in a popular district of Marseille. The President of the Republic was questioned about remarks by Jean-Michel Blanquer, strongly commented on this week.

Asked about France 3 Sunday, September 29 on the proposal of a member of the MoDem, Perrine Goulet, to pay the back-to-school allowance (ARS) in the form of a voucher, Jean-Michel Blanquer had estimated that he was ‘was a “interesting idea”, deserving “to be studied”. Before adding, not without attracting strong criticism: “We know very well, if we face it, that sometimes there are larger purchases of flat screens in September than at other times.”