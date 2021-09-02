School allowance and “flat screens”: Macron supports Blanquer after his controversial remarks

UPDATE – From Marseille, Emmanuel Macron declared himself this Thursday against the “stigmatization” of families in the use of the school allowance, while going from the meaning of his Minister of Education after the controversy created by this one on the purchase of “flat screens”.
LCI editorial staff –
Emmanuel Macron brings his contribution to the controversy over the purchase “flat screens”, by supporting his minister. Four days after the remarks of the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer on the use of the education allowance, the Head of State declared Thursday against the “stigma” families.
“We would be blind or naive to think that all of what each household receives in back-to-school allowance is donated to buy supplies or children’s books.”, first estimated the Head of State after visiting a school in a popular district of Marseille. The President of the Republic was questioned about remarks by Jean-Michel Blanquer, strongly commented on this week.
Asked about France 3 Sunday, September 29 on the proposal of a member of the MoDem, Perrine Goulet, to pay the back-to-school allowance (ARS) in the form of a voucher, Jean-Michel Blanquer had estimated that he was ‘was a “interesting idea”, deserving “to be studied”. Before adding, not without attracting strong criticism: “We know very well, if we face it, that sometimes there are larger purchases of flat screens in September than at other times.”
All the info on
Macron in Marseille to breathe new life into the city
“There should be no stigma”
Without specifically mentioning this declaration, which was denounced by politicians and trade unionists, Emmanuel Macron stressed that “we build things well when we base ourselves on a lucid and truthful observation“. Corn “we must not enter into a system of social control where there would be a form of mistrust that is established with regard to families “, he added. Before concluding : “There should be no stigma” but it is important that “parliamentarians check that taxpayers’ money is going to the right place, I think it is for public health.”
Read also
- VIDEO – Marseille: the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer whistled on his arrival in a school
- Is the back-to-school allowance misused to buy something other than school supplies?
The back-to-school allowance, which helps parents with low incomes pay for school bags and other supplies, was paid in August to 3 million families. Assigned subject to conditions of resources, the ARS amounts this year to 370.31 euros for children aged 6 to 10 years, 390.74 euros for children from 11 to 14 years old, and 404.28 euros for adolescents of 15 to 18 years old.
On the same subject
The most read articles
VIDEO – Storm Ida: images of deadly flooding in New York
VIDEO – Afghanistan: the incredible secret operation of American veterans
“I am not an antivax, I do not want to get this vaccine”: Akhenaton comes out of silence after his hospitalization
LIVE – Emmanuel Macron: “The duty of the nation is to be alongside the Marseillais”
The cover of “Nevermind” censored for child pornography? Nirvana’s bassist has the solution
defends the ambition of information
free,
verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
advertising .
To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
MODIFY AND ACCEPT ALL