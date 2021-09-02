Scientists are intrigued by the tardigrade march

Tardigrades are strange little creatures. They do a lot of amazing things. This is no longer a scoop. And among these things, one might seem trivial to us: walking. Yet it is not. Researchers tell us why.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] The tardigrades, superheroes of the microscopic world With their plump bodies and little clawed paws, tardigrade are among the cutest creatures in the microscopic world. But don’t be fooled by appearances: their plump bulges hide the stuff of real superheroes.

The tardigrades are very small beings. They do not exceed a millimeter. And they often live in hostile environments. They intrigue researchers a lot. A few handpicked individuals have just joined the International Space Station (ISS) to be closely scrutinized by Thomas Pesquet. Among the questions scientists have been asking about them since they first observed them in the 18th centurye century: why those who are nicknamed the “Water bears” have developed the ability to walk.

In general, animals as small and soft as tardigrades do not have legs. The Rockefeller University researchers (United States) give the example of round worms which wriggle in all directions to slide their pasty shapes. But the tardigrades, they have eight legs which allow them to walk in the sediment sailors orpure water or through the dunes of desert and under the floors.





So these researchers observed these funny little creatures up close. To find out that they are far from awkward. They do not stumble and on the contrary have a confident walk. Tardigrades walk a bit like insects, yet some 500,000 times their size. They can walk or run. Moving between the equivalent of half up to twice their body length in one second. Increasing their movement speed without changing gait. Understand that they don’t go about it like a horse which goes from a trot to a gallop, for example.

Common ancestor or evolutionary advantage?

To explain why tardigrades evolved to walk like animals with hard bodies much larger than theirs, researchers envision the existence of a common ancestor between the “Water bears” and flies or ants. Moreover, some scientists would like to classify tardigrades in a sort of catch-all group, that of panarthropods where we would find both insects and shellfish or even worms.

It could also be that there is no common ancestor between tardigrades and arthropods. And that the way “Water bears” to move simply gives them an evolutionary advantage. This technique would therefore have evolved independently in some and others.

Whatever the reality, the researchers are enthusiastic. And eager to learn more about a neural system that would control walking quite broadly in panarthropods, or to understand what makes this strategy so interesting for cash evolving in different environments. They also intend to build on this work to advance the robotic soft and microscopic. To design robots capable of squeezing efficiently through small spaces or evolving on a microscopic scale.