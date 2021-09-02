Scott Disick’s highly questionable message to Kourtney Kardashian ex

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima posted a screenshot of a so-called private message from Scott Disick he received on Instagram on Monday.

Scott Disick still doesn’t seem to have recovered from his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian. On Monday, the latter’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, posted a screenshot of a so-called private message he received on Instagram about Kourtney. Scott Disick reportedly sent her a photo of the 42-year-old international star vacationing with her new boyfriend Travis Barker, kissing greedily on a romantic getaway in Italy. “Is this chick okay ??? Bro what is that. Right in the middle of Italy, ”Scott Disick reportedly wrote to Younes Bendjima.





“I don’t care as long as she’s happy. PS: I am not your brother ”, replied the Algerian model. “She was surprised, but not shocked,” a source told “People” magazine. “Scott has always had a hard time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else. He feels particularly threatened by his relationship with Travis, ”she said.

To read : Kourtney Kardashian plans to marry Travis Barker

The anonymous added that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 “adore” Travis Barker, “which is difficult for him.” “Still, he and Kourtney get along well,” the source continued. “Kourtney will confront him about it.” For now, she continues to enjoy her trip with her lover ”, we can read.

“Scott is mortified that his post has been made public. He had a moment of weakness and immediately regretted sending this photo, ”another source told Just Jared.