Second school year under Covid for teachers

STORY – Used to the virus, teachers do not say they are convinced by the health protocol, and fear a two-tier teaching.

It’s D-Day: this Thursday, in France, nearly twelve million schoolchildren, college and high school students find their teachers for a start that the executive wants “As normal as possible.” But all eyes are already on overseas, where more than 600,000 students experience contrasting situations. In Reunion, classes have resumed since mid-August, and only a few classes had to close during these first two weeks. In French Polynesia, on the other hand, all establishments closed their doors from August 23. In the West Indies (Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy), as in certain areas of Guyana, the start of the school year has been postponed to September 13 due to a “very difficult”.

For their part, in metropolitan France, many teachers have already returned to their establishments for the start of the Wednesday school year. “We feel that teachers are happy to come back, to find their students”, assure