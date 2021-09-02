Sentenced by justice for making a man deaf, Odsonne Édouard has still not paid

Sentenced by French justice for an assault that occurred in 2017, Odsonne Édouard did not pay damages to the victim, who complained about it in the newspaper La Dépêche.

Odsonne Édouard (23) animated the last day of the transfer window, leaving Celtic FC to sign a four-year contract at Crystal Palace. But two days after this transfer estimated at more than 17 million euros, the daily The Dispatch recalled another reality about the player: a 60-year-old is still waiting for the former French striker of Toulouse FC to pay him the damages he is owed for an assault that occurred in 2017.

Last April, the international Espoirs was ordered to pay around 24,000 euros to the victim. The player had already received a fine and four months suspended prison sentence at first instance.





Five months after the last judgment, the victim claims to have still not received the slightest euro. His lawyer even contacted Toulouse FC, to try to obtain a postal address in order to send a bailiff to the footballer. “The former club management never contacted me to apologize or support me, I hope Mr. Comolli (the president, editor’s note) will be more human “, declares the victim who, in the meantime, could be compensated by a public solidarity fund.

The victim is deaf

Odsonne Édouard had been found guilty by the Toulouse court of having shot the ear of this father with an airsoft gun replica. The facts date back to February 11, 2017. The player was in a car during the assault on this person, who now suffers from deafness and tinnitus. “I lose my balance when I am on a bicycle or on foot”, describes the victim in the regional daily.

At the time, Odsonne Édouard was loaned to Toulouse FC by Paris Saint-Germain, his training club. This case had earned him to be fired. Attacking midfielder Mathieu Cafaro, who accused himself at first, was also excluded from the club.