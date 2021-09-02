Sentenced to pay 24,000 euros to his deaf victim, Odsonne Edouard is … / England / Crystal Palace / SOFOOT.com

Odsonne Edouard does not answer.

Sentenced for violence with a weapon in 2017 while on loan from PSG in Toulouse, Odsonne Edouard never paid the 24,000 euros he owed to his victim, who became deaf after the facts, reports La Dépêche du Midi. The new Crystal Palace player, transferred this summer from Celtic, was sentenced last April to pay 24,000 euros to Francis Guiral, a 62-year-old Haut-Garonnais, assaulted with a gun replica in 2017.



A few months after the sentence, the former international hope was never executed, to the astonishment of the victim. “On February 11, 2017, I was walking quietly in the Busca district in Toulouse, when a car stopped. The driver opened the window, I thought he wanted some information. ” Once the blow started, the sixty-year-old “Collapsed to the ground” , the ear is bleeding. “The gunman’s face was telling me something. He looked at me without saying anything, then he drove off quietly ” , said the victim in the columns of the regional daily.

Suspect number one in this case and placed in police custody, the attacker had denied the facts, accusing his partner at the time, Mathieu Cafaro. “This youngster did nothing. Odsonne was alone in the car, I can attest to that. Because of his false accusations, Cafaro got kicked out of TFC, that’s nonsense ” , continues Francis Guiral. First sentenced to four months suspended prison sentence and a fine of 6,000 euros, the penalty was increased on appeal to 24,000 euros by the chamber of civil interests. “I can’t hear anything in one ear, and the shock has caused tinnitus. I lose my balance when I am on a bicycle or on foot. This obviously disrupts my daily life. I spend money to live normally. I never heard from him, nor an apology. ”





In the absence of news from the player, the victim asked for a boost from TFC and its president Damien Comolli, which Francis Guiral hopes “More human” than the old management.

AS