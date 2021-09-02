Settling scores ! What Kourtney Kardashian is up to to calm her ex, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has made a drastic decision regarding her ex, Scott Disick. According to information published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, September 1, she wants to do everything to calm him down.

Remarks noticed. In 2006, Kourtney Kardashian became the companion of Scott Disick with whom she had three children: Mason, Reign and Penelope. The couple have experienced many crises and breakups over the years and they finally decided to end their relationship in June 2015. Both are stayed very close and have found love since. It is in the arms of Travis Barker that the young woman spins the perfect love for several months. However, this new romance does not seem to be to everyone’s liking. Indeed, Scott DIsick would have sent private message To Younes Bendjima, the 23-year-old Franco-Algerian model who shared the life of Kim Kardashian’s sister for about three years. According to a relative of the young woman who spoke to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, September 1, Kourntey Karsahian did “not surprised by this initiative“, can we first read.”She was disappointed and she intends to confront him when she comes back from vacation “, this same person concluded. It seems that Kourtney Kardashian is determined to take matters into her own hands.

Misplaced jealousy? If Kim Kardashian’s sister has managed to rebuild her life, it seems that this is not the case for Scott Disick. Indeed, he chained relationships but can not however forget the one with whom he has shared his life for a long time. “Scott has always had a hard time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else“Says the anonymous source to the Daily Mail first. Subsequently, she specifies that the 38-year-old model does not accept the relationship between his ex-wife and Travis Barker for a very specific reason.”He feels threatened by Kourtney’s relationship with Travis because his children are very fond of their mother’s new companion“, she said.”The two get along very well, however, and Kourtney is disappointed to see that he is making fuss when they are doing very well with the children “, she adds. A situation that greatly pains the young woman. “She doesn’t understand why he felt the need to write to Younes“, concludes this same close. Will Kourtney Kardashian manage to reason Scott Disick?

Scott Disick jealous: what did he send to Younes Bendjima?

A few days ago, it was in his Instagram story that Younes Bendjima dropped a bomb. Indeed, he shared a private message sent by Scott disickon which we could see a photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy. They were both on a boat and they looked very happy. “Is this girl okay?“, he asked him. To which Younes Bendjima replied:”I don’t care as long as she’s happy. Words that quickly made the rounds of the web and which did not go unnoticed by the main concerned.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge