Seven African Americans pardoned posthumously, 70 years after their execution for rape of white woman

Justice, seventy years later. The Democratic governor of Virginia on Tuesday, August 31, granted a posthumous pardon to seven African Americans executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and trials marred by racism.

Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these dubbed men “the Seven of Martinsville”. Graces “do not relate to the question of their guilt” corn “recognize that they were not entitled to impartial justice”, according to a press release from its services.

Their color “played an undeniable role in their identification, investigation and conviction” capital punishment, especially because they were tried by entirely white juries, adds his decree.

“Even if we cannot change the past, I hope this measure brings some peace.” Governor of Virginia in a statement

The Martinsville, southern Virginia case dates back to January 1949. A 32-year-old white woman reported being raped by a group of black men, and police quickly made seven arrests and obtained a signed confession.





But the seven men, interviewed without a lawyer, had given different versions of the scene and several were illiterate and unable to read their confessions. Despite protests in their favor even in front of the White House, they had passed into the electric chair in February 1951, bringing the number of rape convicts executed in Virginia since 1908 to 45, all of them African-Americans.

Years later, in 1977, the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional to impose the death penalty in rape cases.

Virginia abolished the death penalty in March, a symbolic decision for the state which has the record of executions in American history, and which became the first in the former segregationist South to end the application of the capital punishment.

The United States has been engaged for several years in a critical rereading of its past and has been stepping up initiatives to recognize the victims of racism, a movement that has further accelerated since the murder of African-American George Floyd in May 2020.