several people encounter problems

A large number of Internet users are reporting bugs on Instagram due to a global outage.

Several people are reporting a bug on Instagram today, Thursday, September 2, 2021, between approximately 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Thus, on DownDetector, we observe a peak at more than 4600 reports. Same story on the IsTheServiceDown platform.

Unable to refresh the feed, send a message, change accounts or post a story… The concerns pointed out are diverse and varied. Some people complain moreover of frequent slowdowns than of total shutdown of the application.

A hashtag #Instagramdown

On the web version, you may also encounter an error message.





The Instagram outage seems to be really affecting users across the world. On Twitter, for example, the hashtag #instagramdown is particularly lively and found its way into the Trends section.

On the hashtag in question, messages are posted in several languages, which tends to prove the global nature of the outage. Instagram has yet to provide an official explanation.