SFR, Darty, Boulanger and Orange condemned for not having sufficiently informed their customers of the free guarantees on certain products

The observation of the repression of fraud is final. “In more than a third of [550] establishments visited [en 2019 et 2020], the information made available to the consumer concerning the legal guarantee of conformity remains insufficient or even […] that the information is misleading ”, explains the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) in a press release published Thursday, September 2. And to regret the diversion of ” consumers of legal guarantees [gratuites] for the benefit of commercial guarantees “ paying and “Without added value or with limited added value compared to the compulsory guarantee”.

Among the establishments visited, there were notably SFR, Darty, Boulanger and Orange shops, against which the fraud crackdown has issued injunction and sanction measures.

Darty sanctioned again

For example, SFR was asked to “Communicate to consumers prior to purchase information on legal and commercial guarantees”, under the conditions provided for by law, and “Put an end to deceptive commercial practices that infringe the rights of consumers in terms of the legal guarantee of conformity”.





Darty, who had not respected an injunction dating from October 2018 to communicate information on legal and commercial guarantees and to stop deceptive commercial practices in this area, was targeted by an administrative fine of 25,000 euros.

Boulanger, for his part, was sentenced in May by the Lille court to a criminal fine of 50,000 euros for “Deceptive commercial practice infringing the rights of consumers in terms of legal guarantees”, following a procedure by the Departmental Directorate for the Protection of Populations (DDPP) in the North.

Last company pinned by the DGCCRF on Thursday, Orange must stop “Present the legal guarantee of conformity as an offer specific to the company” and no longer “Restrict the rights of consumers in the terms of the implementation and content of this guarantee”.

The repression of fraud specifies that ” suites “ are still in progress “Against several other major national brands”, and invites consumers “Faced with a dishonest professional” to file a report on its SignalConso platform, provided for this purpose.

