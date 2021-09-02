SFR, Darty, Boulanger and Orange pinned by the Repression of fraud

Several large companies, such as SFR, Darty, Boulanger or Orange, were pinned down by the Fraud Repression on Thursday, for a lack of information to consumers concerning the guarantees of electronic products and household appliances.

The Repression of fraud has pinned several companies, such as SFR, Darty, Boulanger or Orange, accusing them of a lack of information, sometimes insufficient or even misleading, of consumers concerning the guarantees of electronic products and household appliances, according to a press release published on Thursday.

The General Directorate for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) conducts regular investigations to ensure that consumers are properly “informed of their warranty rights on the goods they buy, in particular with regard to the legal guarantee of conformity», She explains.

A study carried out in 2019 and 2020 in 550 establishments selling consumer electronics or household appliances (specialized stores, supermarkets, manufacturers or even websites …) revealed “that, in more than a third of the establishments visited, the information made available to the consumer concerning the legal guarantee of conformity remains insufficient“.

In some cases, this information is even “misleading, in particular by diverting consumers from legal guarantees in favor of commercial guarantees“, Points out the DGCCRF, which therefore sanctioned several large brands.





Sanctions taken

For example, SFR was asked to “communicate to consumers prior to purchase information on legal and commercial guarantees“, Under the conditions provided for by law, and”put an end to deceptive commercial practices that infringe consumers’ rights in terms of the legal guarantee of conformity“.

Darty, who had not respected an injunction dating from October 2018 to communicate information on legal and commercial guarantees and to stop deceptive commercial practices in this area, was targeted by an administrative fine of 25,000 euros.

Boulanger was sentenced in May by the Lille court to a criminal fine of 50,000 euros for “deceptive commercial practice infringing consumer rights in terms of legal guarantees», Following a procedure by the Departmental Directorate for the Protection of Populations (DDPP) in the North.

Last company pinned by the DGCCRF on Thursday, Orange must stop “present the legal guarantee of conformity as an offer specific to the company“And no longer”restrict the rights of consumers in the manner of implementation and content of this warranty“.

The Repression of Fraud specifies that “suites“Are still in progress”against several other major national brands“, And invites consumers”faced with a dishonest professional»To file a report on its SignalConso platform, provided for this purpose.

