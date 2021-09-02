SFR, Darty, Boulanger and Orange pinned down by the Repression of fraud on product guarantees

SFR, Darty, Boulanger or Orange get slapped on the fingers. The General Directorate for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (

DGCCRF) on Thursday pinned these four large groups, criticizing them for not properly informing consumers about the guarantees of electronic products and household appliances they market.

A study carried out in 2019 and 2020 in 550 establishments selling consumer electronics or household appliances (specialized stores, supermarkets, manufacturers or even websites, etc.) revealed “that, in more than a third of the establishments visited, the information made available to the consumer concerning the legal guarantee of conformity remain insufficient ”. However, as the DGCCRF, consumers must be “informed of their warranty rights on the goods they buy, in particular with regard to the legal guarantee of conformity”.

Deceptive marketing practices at SFR

The investigation reveals that in some cases, this information is even “misleading, in particular by diverting consumers from legal guarantees in favor of commercial guarantees”, points out the DGCCRF, which has therefore sanctioned several large brands. For example, SFR was asked to “communicate to consumers prior to purchase information on legal and commercial guarantees”, under the conditions provided for by law, and to “stop deceptive marketing practices infringing the rights of consumers with regard to the legal guarantee of conformity ”.





Darty, who had not respected an injunction dating from October 2018 to communicate information on legal and commercial guarantees and to stop deceptive commercial practices in this area, was targeted by an administrative fine of 25,000 euros.

Baker sentenced to a fine of 50,000 euros

Boulanger was sentenced in May by the Lille court to a criminal fine of 50,000 euros for “deceptive commercial practice infringing consumers’ rights in terms of legal guarantees”, following proceedings by the Departmental Directorate of Protection populations (DDPP) of the North.

The latest company pinned down by the DGCCRF on Thursday, Orange must stop “presenting the legal guarantee of conformity as an offer specific to the company” and no longer “restricting the rights of consumers in the terms of the implementation and content of this guarantee “.

The Repression of Fraud specifies that “consequences” are still in progress “against several other major national brands”, and invites consumers “confronted with an unscrupulous professional” to file a report on its SignalConso platform, provided for this effect.