    Shadow announcements, Xiaomi Automobile launch and Google Pixel 6 launch

    Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what stood out on Wednesday, September 1: Shadow announcements, Xiaomi’s automotive projects and the expected Pixel 6 launch date. To stay up to date, consider signing up for the Frandroid newsletter.

    Shadow announces 5,000 new accesses available immediately for France

    Last April, we learned that OVH had bought Shadow following the bankruptcy of the cloud computing service. Since then, Shadow is gradually gaining strength and new announcements were made on Wednesday. Shadow has thus announced the opening of its service for 5,000 new users. A welcome announcement while the service was still on the waiting list for many potential customers. Shadow will also launch new software to simplify the user experience.


    That’s it, Xiaomi Automobile officially exists: heading for the electric car

    We already knew about Xiaomi’s plans for electric vehicles. These ambitions were finally confirmed on Thursday. Xiaomi has indeed officially announced the creation of its new division, Xiaomi Automobile, or Xiaomi EV. If we still do not know which vehicles Xiaomi intends to market in the long term, one thing is certain, the company will well embark on electric vehicles.

    Google Pixel 6: launch and pre-order dates would be set

    Like every year, Google should take advantage of the start of the school year to officially announce its next smartphones, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We now know a little more about the manufacturer’s schedule. According to information from Jon Prosser, Google should open pre-orders for its two smartphones on October 19 – a possible date for their presentation – for marketing from October 28.

