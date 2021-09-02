Shadow begins its relaunch phase by opening 5,000 immediately accessible slots

Now in the bosom of OVHcloud after its acquisition by Hubic, Shadow would like to get back on his little cloud. To achieve this, restructuring, change of offer and novelties must revive the recruiting machine.

Shadow, the PC in the cloud, is making its comeback under the flag of Hubic, the OVH subsidiary which took over the company when it was in serious financial difficulties. If everything could not obviously be restructured on the ashes of Blade, new lines are clearly emerging in order to clean up the situation and clarify the strategy of the company.

This “renaissance”, as presented, is accompanied by the launch of a recruitment campaign (and the retention of certain essential profiles), the relocation of servers at OVHcloud and a price increase to 29.99 € / month for the basic offer.

Some 40,000 customers to recruit

In this context, Shadow needs customers, the objective being initially to pass the bar of 100,000 subscribers, which represents more or less the break-even point. To date, according to Le Figaro, Shadow has a little over 60,000 customers.

This is good, many are those who, for months, hoped to finally be able to subscribe to the service, but had to wait in endless queues for lack of space on the company’s servers. For the start of the 2021 school year, Shadow is therefore announcing the opening of 5,000 new immediately available accesses (within 72 hours at most). A great moment for the teams, because it signals a kind of restarting of the growth of the service, desperately awaited for months for lack of investment.

A lever for growth on the B2B side

Shadow should be dressed soon with a new visual identity and begin to present new objectives, apart from the only target of the players on whom the service focused from the start. As early as 2016, Emmanuel Freund, co-founder, explained to us that succeeding in video games, technically the most difficult task to achieve in the cloud, would allow the company to be armed for any other type of clientele thereafter.





Today, Shadow makes no secret of wanting to seduce a B2B target, with many professional customers looking for solutions such as the one proposed by the company, especially in the digital era and now that the health crisis has made explode the needs for this kind of solutions.

Next INpact We also learn that behind the scenes, OVHcloud – which is preparing its IPO – is working on the framework contract which will define the price at which its servers will be rented to Shadow. A crucial point in the company’s financial strategy, but which should not alert regulators to favoritism. OVH will therefore do everything to ensure that things are as framed as possible.

Evolution of “configs” and technical innovations

At the same time, Shadow tries to imagine the future hardware evolutions of the machines virtually offered to its customers. a upgrade components that have been part of Shadow’s promise from the start, but which has already caused many concerns in the past.

On that note, Shadow makes no secret that these hardware updates aren’t planned for just yet. The processors of Shadow PCs will they move to AMD? Which generation of Nvidia graphics cards will be selected in the future? Impossible to say, but the company says it follows with interest the evolution of these markets in which supplies are also very complicated at present.

Support for virtual reality headsets is also mentioned, without further clarification, while the general platform must be modernized to improve the security of the authentication system, provide a better payment experience and offer more convenient account management. So many arguments that Shadow will not hesitate to put forward in the coming months to finally emerge from the shadows.