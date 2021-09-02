Shadow unveils new vision and announces access to 5,000 new users in France

Blade is a French company which specializes in cloud computing. The company thus offers the service Shadow, which allows users to be able to use a “high-end” PC located in a data center thanks to an application on PC, smartphone, box Android (like the NVIDIA SHIELD), Oculus Quest or a home device, the Shadow ghost.

The company had a large communication campaign a few years ago bringing it back more than 100,000 active users, but in March 2021, Blade was placed in receivership then bought by Octave Klaba (OVH). The company relaunched with the goal of acquiring financial stability and has therefore more than doubled the price of its subscriptions Shadow Boost (from € 12.99 / month to € 29.99) for a very aging configuration (i7 + GeForce GTX 1080).

Here’s what we were told via a press release today:

Starting today, users based in France can get access to any of the 5,000 new Shadows within 72 hours of ordering. This pilot test marks a first major step, which will allow the company to guarantee a high level of quality, to optimize their process and to carry out near-real-time activations on a larger scale. This new service vision aims to become the new standard for Shadow. New objectives for a rethought strategy At the beginning, Shadow made the bet of wanting to impose itself very quickly in a very difficult and emerging sector. Today, having made the most of the lessons of the past, Shadow aims to create a solid foundation ensuring the construction of a win-win service for the company and the users. Achieving this ambition necessarily requires changes and decisions have already been taken in this direction, notably with an adjustment of prices and subscription conditions, migrations to new servers, etc. “The trust between Shadow and his community has been impacted by the history of the company. We want to restore trust with our users by letting our actions speak for themselves. They are the ones who will validate our ability and our ambitions to move forward with solid foundations. “ A context conducive to new opportunities

Thanks to their new close ties with OVHcloud, Shadow can now accelerate their plan and leverage the key resources of their new strategic partner, including their pre-existing infrastructure and industry expertise, allowing Shadow to focus on software development. . Over the coming year, the company aims to continue innovating in order to offer its customers state-of-the-art and highly secure lifecycle management. This includes a new authentication system, administration tools, a more flexible payment solution and much more.

Could this be the rebirth of Shadow or a last gasp of agony? To be continued.