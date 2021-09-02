Shooting stars plunging to Earth and leprechauns photographed by China’s new space telescope

Launched a few months ago by China, Yangwang-1 misses nothing, or almost nothing, of what is happening in the inner suburbs of the Earth. Here is what he saw fall on our Planet this summer, and what crosses around it.

[EN VIDÉO] Images of a meteor captured at sea by CSIRO A research vessel belonging to the Australian National Agency for Scientific Research (CSIRO), sailing 120 km south of Hobart, Tasmania, captured this amazing fireball on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 © CSIRO

The Chinese Space Agency unveiled yesterday, Tuesday, August 31, unprecedented images captured by the new Yangwang-1 satellite, launched in the spring. Named in English Looking-Up 1, this one is presented as the first space telescope with large field in the visible and the ultraviolet put into orbit by China. Dedicated to the observation and tracking ofasteroids in our neighborhood, he was accompanied on board the launcher of Genesis Space NEO-01, a satellite whose experimental mission is to capture a small celestial body with a net (“Humanity finally has a commercial company which is taking a solid first step in the field of the extraction of space resources”, welcomes the company Originspace).





At the gates of space

Here is an anthology of what the new space telescope spied on from the outskirts of Earth this summer. Captivating images of our environment, with doors from space.

Yangwang-1 was thus able to witness a multitude of meteorites plunging into the earth’s upper atmosphere, sunrises and sunsets above the limbus of our Planet of objects as famous as the great Andromeda Galaxy (our neighbor some 2.5 million light-years away), the procession of minisatellites SpaceX’s Starlink on the thread of our world, and even these phenomena as spectacular as they are ephemeral that are the sprites, or leprechauns in French, colorful jets spouting from the tops of clouds ofthunderstorms towards space. So many extraordinary images! We have the impression of watching everything that is happening around the Earth, for a balcony, at several hundred kilometers of altitude (in a diving suit).

Staggering! The veins of sprites red clouds deploying over a thunderstorm, as seen from space, by Yangwang-1. © CNSA

Earth as seen from China’s brand new Tiangong Space Station. © CNSA