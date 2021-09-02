Should we be concerned each time a new variant is discovered?

Within a week, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it was closely monitoring two “variants of interest”. But within the scientific community, opinions on these alerts also vary: the majority of SARS-CoV-2 mutations are indeed not a source of concern …

Alpha, Beta, Delta … In a year and a half, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus responsible for the disease has made us discover a large part of the Greek alphabet. The virus mutates, transforms, adapts, changes, to such an extent that it has continued to worry health authorities and the scientific community.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also made the study and monitoring of new variants of Covid-19 its hobbyhorse, or its foghorn, it depends. Latest example on Tuesday, August 31: the organization announced that it was closely monitoring a new strain of coronavirus, called “Mu”, notes La Dépêche du Midi. A new Greek letter then. Classified as “variant to follow”, it was detected for the first time in Colombia last January. Its main characteristic according to the latest elements of analysis: a risk of “immune escape”, that is to say an increased resistance of the variant to existing vaccines.

These alerts, the WHO has issued several in recent months: since the start of the epidemic, nearly 500 variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected. For months, only the most contagious variants have been the most watched. “Until now, the variants which have given us problems are those which have accelerated the course of the epidemic in a population which was not immune”, explains epidemiologist Martin Blachier to our colleagues.





Nearly 500 variants detected

Today, however, the appearance of new, more contagious variants should not be a constant source of concern according to the epidemiologist. “The discovery of a more contagious variant, at this phase of the epidemic in France, it does not matter, tempers the epidemiologist. The fear of a more contagious variant no longer exists today. to be, given that a majority of the French population is immunized either by vaccination or by natural immunity “. In France, more than 65% of the population is now the subject of a complete vaccination schedule.

However, there is still the fear of a “super variant”. A mutation which would be particularly resistant to natural and vaccine immunity. “It is the scenario which scares”, evokes the epidemiologist, taking again the example of the variant “Mu”. The doctor is however cautious: “The priority is to know if this variant is so dangerous that it sends to the hospital people who have already been infected or who have a complete vaccination schedule with the vaccines that it is used in Europe. However, for the time being, we do not have this data. “

Pure speculation therefore for the moment. Especially since Martin Blachier wants to be reassuring. “When we had this level of analysis with the Alpha and Delta variants, the first results showed that these variants were not sensitive to vaccines and that we observed resistance in vitro. But today we can see very clearly that vaccines work on these variants. “The epidemiologist affirms it: no scientist has yet discovered a mutation in SARS-CoV-2 that would escape both natural immunity and vaccine immunity.

“When it does, we can worry about it.”