Social return: the CGT calls on caregivers to take to the streets Tuesday, September 14

Anticipating the inter-union movement scheduled for early October, a general strike with multiple demands, the CGT Health stands up against the vaccine obligation in hospitals and nursing homes.

The central union had promised the government an “offensive” social return, through the voice of its secretary Catherine Perret. The first salvo was fired on Monday, in the form of a call for a general strike on October 5, signed by an inter-union CGT-FO-FSU-Solidaires. But without delay, his health federation will start hostilities on Tuesday, September 14.





The vaccination obligation applicable to the hospital and nursing home

While the slogan of the inter-union for October 5 relates to the increase in wages, the fight against precariousness and gender inequalities, the defense of public services and freedoms, also calling for the withdrawal of the reforms of unemployment insurance and pensions, the CGT Health positions itself against the vaccination obligation for employees.

While the vaccination pass entered into force on Monday for staff in contact with the public, health workers and nursing homes will for their part be subject to the vaccination obligation from September 15, under penalty of suspension without treatment. if they haven’t received at least one dose, then both before October 15th. If it does not hope for a renunciation of the government, the CGT demands at least an extension of the deadlines.