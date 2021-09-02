South Africa “unable” to accommodate Afghan refugees

South Africa said Wednesday (September 1) that it is “not able»To welcome on its territory Afghan refugees who fled the country after the takeover of Kabul on August 15 by the Taliban. “The South African government is unfortunately unable to meet such a demand.The South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs (DIRCO) said in a statement.

The country has been asked to temporarily accommodate, before they reach a final destination, Afghan refugees in neighboring Pakistan, the ministry said. “South Africa is already hosting a substantial number of refugees and is responsible for meeting their needs. Most of them already benefit from social assistance and free medical care», He underlined.





As the continent’s leading industrial power, South Africa welcomes millions of migrants. “In terms of international law, the well-being of refugees is best assured by remaining in the first country of arrival – Pakistan – before reaching a final destination.“, Estimated the ministry.

The Taliban celebrated their victory in Afghanistan on Tuesday the day after the departure of the last American soldiers, which ended 20 years of a devastating war triggered by the intervention of an international coalition led by the United States to drive them out. Taliban in power, in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on American soil. The return of the Islamists to power forced the West to evacuate in haste from Kabul airport their nationals and Afghans likely to suffer reprisals from the Taliban, in particular for having worked for foreign forces.