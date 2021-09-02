Spain prepares another increase in the minimum wage

Demonstration for the increase of the minimum wage, in Madrid, on July 14. EUROPA PRESS NEWS / EUROPA PRESS VIA GETTY IMAGES

For the third year in a row and after a cumulative increase of 31.8% since 2018, Spain is preparing to increase the minimum wage (SMI) again. Wednesday 1er September, the Ministry of Labor, major unions and employers’ organizations maintained a meeting to address the issue. Failing an agreement, they made an appointment on Monday, September 6, to resume negotiations.

“There will be no economic recovery if it is not fair, and does not reach all strata of our society, has already defended the head of the left-wing government, the socialist Pedro Sanchez, who promised, this 1er September during a back-to-school conference, “An immediate increase in the minimum wage”. He confirmed his goal: “ That it reach 60% of the average salary in 2023, at the end of the legislature, as fixed by the European social charter. ” Because of the pandemic, this increase in the SMI, delayed by nine months, should however be much more moderate than those of 2019 (+ 22.3%) and 2020 (+ 5.5%). Not to say purely symbolic.





During Wednesday’s meeting, the labor ministry offered the social partners an increase of 1.6%, or 17 euros per month. This would bring the SMI to 1,125 euros per month (paid 965 euros in 14 monthly installments per year). It would be followed by an increase of 36 euros per month in 2022, as well as in 2023. Nearly 1.6 million workers would be affected.

Deeming the increase insufficient, the unions demand “more courage” from the government

Deeming the increase insufficient, the unions demand “More courage” to the government, in view of inflation, which exceeds 3%, and soaring electricity prices, while the employers are opposed to any revaluation. “Now is not the time: we are coming out of a horrible year and a half”, recalled Wednesday the president of the Spanish Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, who reported the concern of small farmers and business leaders. ” In certain regions, [cette mesure] will condemn people to moonlighting ” and “Constitute a barrier for youth employment”.

As for the executive, it was divided on the issue. In recent months, the Minister of the Economy, the orthodox Nadia Calviño, former Director General of Budgets at the European Commission, had opposed the increase in the SMI defended by the Communist Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz, who became the main minister from the radical left Unidas Podemos since the departure of the government of Pablo Iglesias. The strength of the economic recovery, with expected GDP growth of 6.5% in 2021 and 7% in 2022 and the return to the number of workers affiliated with Social Security prior to the pandemic, would have overcome his reluctance.

