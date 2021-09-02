Spain: violent storm causes major flooding in Catalonia

TORRENTS OF WATER – Torrential rains fell in the vicinity of Alcanar, Catalonia on Wednesday September 1st. The authorities are on alert and several roads are said to be cut.

Catalonia does not spare Catalonia this summer. After major fires that devastated at least 415 hectares of a natural park in the north of the region, it is the surroundings of the municipality of Alcanar, in the province of Tarragona, in the south of Catalonia, which are affected by exceptional thunderstorms since the beginning of the afternoon. The flood emergency plan has been triggered. On the various images posted on social networks, it is possible to see downpours falling in the streets of Alcanar, sweeping everything in their path.

According to Guillaume Woznica, weather presenter for LCI, the surroundings of Alacanar, located on the Catalan coast, would be in the grip of a stationary storm episode. According to the local press, 77 liters of water per square meter fell in just 30 minutes. It would be a very exceptional episode for the Meteorological Service of Catalonia. At 1:30 p.m., local authorities are even talking about 200 liters of water per square meter in some areas of the region. Faced with these flash floods, many roads were cut, or even collapsed under the magnitude of the event. People were trapped by the extremely rapid rise in water and also had to be hoisted by helicopter. Rescue operations are underway. At 1 p.m., Civil Protection asked residents of these areas to avoid moving for the next two hours, as the rains could remain intense.

The emergency number 112 has reportedly received more than 441 calls so far. The situation is also monitored very closely by firefighters and elected officials. After this clear rise, the water withdrew just as quickly by being discharged into the sea. No deaths are for the moment to be deplored, but these torrential rains could continue in other Spanish regions.

