Stade Rennais – Mercato: the background of Camavinga’s departure from Real Madrid

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: the best statements of the year 2020

Stade Renais would like to thank Camavinga. The French midfielder committed to Real Madrid in the last hours of the transfer window for an amount between 40 and 45 million euros, reports Foot Mercato. A godsend for Stade Rennais to be able to make this sale when there was only one year of contract left for Camavinga in Brittany, which could therefore have left free. But the player and his entourage would have liked the player to benefit his training club.

“It went really, really fast. 48, 72 hours before, I had already started discussing with Real Madrid. For the club, for the player, it’s something that ends very well. I’ve always said that I didn’t want Eduardo to go free. Neither did he, really, his family didn’t want him either. What is happening there is great. In today’s context, he could have said: “I wait six months before signing somewhere, and I’m leaving free.” That, he did not want vis-à-vis his training club. It is to his credit to get there. For me, he goes to the biggest club in the world. For him, it is deserved, even if he has had a season which has been difficult both in terms of football and extra sporting. There are a lot of things that have happened around him. He’s a top guy, a top player ”- declared Stade Rennais sports director Florian Maurice, in charge of the case before continuing.

“Real Madrid will give him the means to become a very great player. For the club, selling a player to Real Madrid is also a very good thing. There was talk that there would be a Clasico with two players trained at Stade Rennais, Eduardo Camavinga at Réal and Ousmane Dembélé at Barça, it’s fantastic. It ends really well, I’m very happy for him. He deserves it, the club did the right thing. A few months ago, we would have hoped to sell it necessarily a little more expensive, but in the current context, it’s a very interesting sale, I think it’s even the biggest transfer made in France, it shows the quality of the player ”- all parties therefore seem satisfied with this transfer. It remains to be seen whether the young nugget will win at Real Madrid.



