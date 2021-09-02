Still new problems for Binance, the situation becomes worrying.

Binance, was added to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) investor alert list today.

The MAS adds to the investor alert list entities which, according to it, “may have been wrongly perceived to be authorized or regulated by MAS“. The MAS is Singapore’s central bank and financial regulator, which oversees both monetary policy and oversight of the country’s financial sector.

In August, a spokesperson for MAS said that Binance’s Singapore registered entity, Binance Asia Services, is currently unlicensed. It has applied for a license, and while the regulator is reviewing the request, the entity is temporarily exempt from a license under Singapore’s Payment Services Act until the request is “approved, rejected or withdrawn“Said the spokesperson.





In this context, the addition to the investor alert list may serve as a reminder of these pre-existing circumstances and the fact that although Binance.com is temporarily exempt, it still is unlicensed.

For Binance, this news is just the latest in the company’s run-in with regulators.

Binance in the hot seat

With nearly $ 30 billion in volume in 24 hours, offices spread across the globe, and apparently no central headquarters, Binance has caught the attention of many regulators.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan and Malaysia have warned that the cryptocurrency exchange operates in the country with the required license. In the UK, Italy and the Netherlands, authorities have issued similar warnings.

In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has gone so far as to say that it does not consider the company “able to be supervised effectively.”FCA added that“this is of particular concern in the context of the company’s membership in a global group that offers complex and high-risk financial products, which represents a significant risk to consumers.”

Binance has not been idle amid these concerns either.

On August 20, the exchange demanded that all users complete a Thorough Know Your Customer Check (KYC) before using the platform’s services. This means that users have to provide the exchange with personal information, including their passport details and a selfie photo.

Company CEO Changpeng Zhao is also considering a stock exchange listing, similar to that of competing exchange Coinbase, according to reports from July.

It remains to be seen whether the latest spat with financial authorities will hamper these plans.