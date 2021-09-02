Storm Ida: images of New York under downpours

Ida always does her own thing. After causing extensive damage in Louisiana, storm Ida, arrived as a hurricane last weekend on the American coast before being demoted, therefore now goes back to the north of the United States. As of Wednesday, several cities, including New York and Philadelphia, had been placed under tornado alert by the National Weather Service (NWS). “This is a particularly dangerous situation. Please take cover if you are in the area of ​​a tornado alert, ”NWS Mount Holly tweeted.

Earlier, awe-inspiring tornadoes were seen in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, where a 19-year-old young man died and another is missing after a building flooded, carrying Ida’s death toll at seven.

Impressive images

This Wednesday evening (in the night from Wednesday to Thursday for France), it is therefore New York which is affected by these violent bad weather. Downpours fell in a few hours on the economic and cultural capital of the United States, where the NWS tweeted several videos of flooded streets in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, making car traffic impossible. Several roads have been cut, Notify NYC announced.

Hurricane Ida continues on its way and this evening, in New York, the rains are torrential, the subway is flooded, flights to Newark are suspended. It’s crazy what it’s been falling since the end of the afternoon without stopping pic.twitter.com/peAhVdgJpg – Axel Monnier (@AxelMonnier) September 2, 2021

When decreeing the state of emergency for the city (before being imitated by the governor of the state), Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, spoke of “a historic meteorological event”. And the first images are indeed impressive.



The Bronx district under water

Traffic made almost impossible in the city

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 01: A delivery worker makes their way in the rainfall from Hurricane Ida during a flood on Intervale Avenue on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park.

Authorities ask New Yorkers to avoid travel

US Open spectators with their feet in the water

Torrential rains hit the city

Residents worried about rising waters

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 01: People make their way in rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park.

Despite the roof, the rain also fell on the US Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 01: Rain enters the court through the outer openings of the roof causing a delay during the match between Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their Men's Singles second round match on Day Three of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Newark Airport is at a standstill