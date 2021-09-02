Storm Ida: images of New York under downpours

Ida always does her own thing. After causing extensive damage in Louisiana, storm Ida, arrived as a hurricane last weekend on the American coast before being demoted, therefore now goes back to the north of the United States. As of Wednesday, several cities, including New York and Philadelphia, had been placed under tornado alert by the National Weather Service (NWS). “This is a particularly dangerous situation. Please take cover if you are in the area of a tornado alert, ”NWS Mount Holly tweeted.
Earlier, awe-inspiring tornadoes were seen in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, where a 19-year-old young man died and another is missing after a building flooded, carrying Ida’s death toll at seven.
Impressive images
This Wednesday evening (in the night from Wednesday to Thursday for France), it is therefore New York which is affected by these violent bad weather. Downpours fell in a few hours on the economic and cultural capital of the United States, where the NWS tweeted several videos of flooded streets in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, making car traffic impossible. Several roads have been cut, Notify NYC announced.
When decreeing the state of emergency for the city (before being imitated by the governor of the state), Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, spoke of “a historic meteorological event”. And the first images are indeed impressive.
The Bronx district under water
Traffic made almost impossible in the city
Authorities ask New Yorkers to avoid travel
US Open spectators with their feet in the water
Torrential rains hit the city
Residents worried about rising waters
Despite the roof, the rain also fell on the US Open
Newark Airport is at a standstill
Before the New York rains, Ida had caused tornadoes in New Jersey