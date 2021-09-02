Storm Ida smashed the rain record!

After hitting Louisiana hard a few days ago, Hurricane Ida was not done with the United States. Although the storm weakened, it continued to wreak havoc in several other states on the east coast. Torrential rains have hit New York in recent hours.

A few days ago thehurricane Ida was hitting Louisiana – and Mississippi. Leaving behind, 16 years after the katrina passage, a region once again devastated. And a still provisional human toll – help is still working to find missing people – of six people who died.

But what the National Weather Service (United States) had expected has arrived. Although weakened, the storm did not stop there. Ida continued on to Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Several tornadoes were recorded. And more generally, strong winds and torrential rains. Schools, airports and roads have been closed all over the region. From trees were uprooted and electric poles torn down. Thousands of people were evacuated.

New floods in New York

On new York, it is true downpours that fell. Barely a few days after the passage of the storm Henri – last August 21 – which had set a precipitation record: 49 millimeters of rain fell in one hour. He was pulverized. Last night, the Central Park station recorded 80 millimeters of rain in an hour!

The mayor of the city that never sleeps has declared a state of emergency. The governor did the same for New York State.

the National Weather Service launched a series of flash flood emergency alerts. An alert level reserved for “Extremely rare situations when a serious threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon. “

#New York , The Financial Capital City of the World is flooding!

Shocking photos and videos are emerging on social media of massive flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit NYCity.

A new hurricane already in sight?

According to the authorities, in New York alone, the floods killed at least seven people. Bearing the sad toll of Hurricane Ida has at least fifteen deaths. An assessment unfortunately still provisional.





And while help remains mobilized more than ever to come to the aid of the population, above the ocean, Larry, another storm, is strengthening. According to forecasters, it could intensify as Ida did and pass to the stage ofmajor hurricane by this Saturday.

Below, New Orleans before / after Hurricane Ida.

Ida, one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the United States

Power cuts. Dike failures. Floods. Collapsed buildings. The meteorologists had announced it. Hurricane Ida has hit hard Earth in Louisiana a few hours ago.

16 years ago theHurricane Katrina was devastating Louisiana (United States). One of the most powerful in the history of the United States. Damage estimated at more than 100 billion dollars and above all, nearly 2,000 dead. Today, history seems to want to repeat itself. A new devastating hurricane made landfall in the area a few hours ago. Her name: Ida.

The hurricane was classified as category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. A hurricane intensity scale which essentially reflects the speed that winds can reach. A category 4 hurricane thus produces winds of up to 251 km / h. As Ida passed over the Louisiana winds of up to 277 km / h have been recorded! What to give an idea of ​​its violence.

The sun rises over the #Louisiana. The sat “sandwich” image allows you to observe the structure of the hurricane, which should make landfall at the limit of category 5.

5 strongest Louisiana hurricanes by central pressure are: Katrina (2005) – 920 hPa

Last Island (1856) – 934 hPa

Rita (2005) – 937 hPa

Laura (2020) – 939 hPa

More than strong winds

Downgraded to category 1 overnight, Hurricane Ida nevertheless continues to cause concern. The Saffir-Simpson scale does not take into account, in particular, the speed of movement of the hurricane or the floods which may be caused by precipitation that accompany it. Even as, in the context of global warming, scientists say: hurricanes and other storms will be more intense and will bring more and more torrential rains.

As it slows down, Hurricane Ida continues to pullenergy its own storm surge and the humidity present in the region. Result, of heavy rains have accompanied its violent winds for several hours. One million people are without electricity. And the authorities still recommend that residents stay in the shelter.

