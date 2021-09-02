“Suddenly, at 13, I become someone else, we even change my name”

EXCLUSIVE MAINTENANCE – Adored star, atypical celebrity, Sophie Marceau leads her life and career as she sees fit. Here it is finally at François Ozon in Everything went well, based on the novel by Emmanuel Bernheim. The occasion for rare confidences: life, death, age, fame, harassment …

We meet Sophie Marceau a few days before the Cannes Film Festival. Since then, she flew to Los Angeles, where she is filming I love america, a comedy by Lisa Azuelos (LOL) for Amazon Prime. That afternoon, in a hotel in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, she was stretched like an arch, twirled around, stressed at the idea of ​​presenting soon Everything went well (1), by François Ozon, in official competition, and to find herself parachuted into the public eye (she is the favorite prey of the tabloids, the hell of popular stars) and the great Cannes circus. We know that this is not her favorite exercise, she who has always been running alone, a free spirit far from herds, castes, far from cinema families, far from showbiz arrangements.

We notice her slender figure, her toned body and this unadorned beauty, so simple and so spectacular at the same time: as we have already said, time is on her side. She is 54 years old, she is breathtaking. In interview, she