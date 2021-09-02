More

    Supreme Court does not suspend Texas law restricting abortion

    The highest American court invoked “questions of procedure” to justify this decision, pending a substantive examination.

    In the United States, the Supreme Court refused, Thursday, September 2, to suspend a law in Texas which prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy even in cases of rape or incest. Seized in urgency, the highest American court does not rule on the constitutionality of the law entered into force 24 hours earlier but invokes “complex and new procedural issues”.

    His decision was made by a narrow majority of the five Tory judges, three of whom were chosen by former President Donald Trump for their opposition to abortion. Supreme Court Chief John Robert, a moderate conservative, as well as the three progressive magistrates, have said he would have blocked this law “unprecedented”, pending a substantive examination.

    The legislation at issue, signed in May by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected – after about six weeks of pregnancy, when many women don’t even know that they are pregnant. Only one exemption is provided for in the event of danger to the health of the woman.


    Before Texas – where more than 85% of abortions take place after this term – twelve states passed comparable laws but they were all struck down in court because they violate Supreme Court jurisprudence. The latter recognized in 1973, in its emblematic Roe v. Wade, that women had a constitutional right to have an abortion and then clarified that it existed as long as the fetus was not viable, around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

