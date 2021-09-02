Surprise, Doha is already preparing Mbappé’s succession

After resisting the assaults of Real Madrid this summer, PSG know that the most difficult is yet to come with Kylian Mbappé. Aware that the 22-year-old striker could refuse to extend his contract and therefore leave for free in a year, Doha is already preparing his succession.

PSG mercato: Mbappé towards an inevitable free departure?

Despite a colossal third offer of 200 million euros from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain refused to release Kylian Mbappé from his last year of contract. And the capital club now hopes to convince the French international to initial a new lease. According to newspaper information The Parisian, the leaders of the Rouge et Bleu are thus prepared to break world records in order to keep Bondy’s child. The regional newspaper explains in particular that the last offer received by Mbappé from PSG concerns a commitment covering the next five seasons, that is to say until 2026, with the key to an annual salary of 45 million euros net, that is to say a lot. better than Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Doha is also said to be willing to pay the player a € 100million signing bonus. But after his last post on social media, “Reprogram your dreams for soon. Life is good ”, the 2018 world champion will be difficult to convince. Especially that Sky Sports understands that he would not have appreciated at all to be retained “against his will” by his management. A departure would then be more than likely for the former AS Monaco center-forward. And PSG is already preparing for it.





Erling Haaland in place of Mbappé?

According to information relayed this Wednesday by ESPN, the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain are determined to make the Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland the successor of Kylian Mbappé within Mauricio Pochettino’s team. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo would have already launched the big maneuvers to recruit the striker from Borussia Dortmund next summer. Especially since the 21-year-old Norway international will be available for just € 75 million in twelve months.

Author of 63 goals in 64 matches in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, Haaland should however be the subject of a fierce fight since Manchester City, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus Turin are all said to be in line to recruit him. PSG is therefore warned.