    Tahiti overwhelmed by mourning – Liberation

    Article reserved for subscribers

    Confined for two weeks, Polynesia records five times more deaths per day than normal. Families have to deal with funeral ceremonies disrupted by health restrictions.

    In the cemetery of Pirae in Tahiti, Denis and Moana stomp out from the funeral of a close neighbor, who died two days earlier from Covid-19. That same afternoon, it was those of another friend, a figure of the island, who were waiting for them. The night before, they learned of the death at home of a nephew: the virus had not been detected beforehand, but is strongly suspected as the cause of death. For the past two weeks, the number of deaths has reached very high levels in this Pacific region, 127 for the last week, a disastrous record. In normal times, French Polynesia records 4 daily deaths from all causes. So the funerals are linked, at a frantic pace.


    At the Urania cemetery in Papeete, the largest in Polynesia, municipal teams carry out between four and five burials per day, or as many as a week before Covid-19 makes its appearance. “It goes so quickly with the virus that, for families who do not have a concession, we quickly dig a hole for burials in the ground without a plaque or tombstone”, laments Tom, gravedigger, gloved hands and full white jumpsuit on his back. Here, funerals are scheduled every day of the week, Sunday included, like…


