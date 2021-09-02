Taliban, Al-Qaida and Islamic State in Afghanistan, between close ties and ideological fractures

The Taliban at a rally in Kabul to celebrate the departure of US military troops on August 31, 2021. HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP

Now in command in Afghanistan, the Taliban celebrated with shots fired in the sky the departure of the troops of the American army, Monday, August 30. Twenty years after their ouster from power, the fundamentalists find themselves at the head of the country. Often assimilated to the Islamic State (IS) organization and to Al-Qaida, sharing an interpretation extremist of Islam, an ideological divide separates the three terrorist groups.

The movement of “students in religion”, etymological definition of “Taliban”, was born in 1994. This name derives from the majority of the Taliban coming from madrasas, religious schools, coming mainly from Pakistani tribal areas. These schools accommodate many Afghan exiles, having fled during the war of the mujahideen against the Soviet army in the 1980s. After the final departure of the Red Army in 1989, the Taliban returned to Afghanistan, empowered themselves and opposed to the mujahideen leaders at the time in power and plunged into the midst of civil war. In 1996, two years after the creation of the movement, they became the head of the country by establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Close ties to Al-Qaida

During this period, from 1996 to 2001, Osama bin Laden saw his organization, Al-Qaida (“the base” in Arabic), flourish in Afghanistan. Founded in 1987 in the Pakistani-Afghan mountains, the jihadist network claims to be anti-West, postulating that Western states, led by the United States, hinder the development of Islamic countries by intervening only to serve their own interests. This theory will motivate the attacks against the World Trade Center towers in New York on September 11, 2001, orchestrated by the organization.

After its intervention in Afghanistan in October 2001, the US military dismantles Al-Qaida training camps, tracks down its members and forces large numbers to leave the country.

The two organizations maintain close ties but remain different in their ambitions. If the Taliban conception of a state is linked to Sharia, Islamic legislation to which Al-Qaida is also attached, the Taliban include their fight within a national framework. Thus, their interest is only focused on Afghanistan and they have no international ambition, unlike Al-Qaida which seeks to expand.





Al-Qaida, which renewed its allegiance to the Taliban in 2016, congratulated them on their victory, which is not the case with the Islamic State organization. During the peace agreement established in February 2020 signed with the United States, the Taliban pledged that there would be no attacks carried out from Afghanistan, an allusion to jihadist movements.

The Islamic State organization, descendant of Al-Qaida

Before losing most of its territories, the caliphate of the Islamic State was proclaimed in 2014 in Mosul, Iraq. Fundamentally anti-West, like the terrorist organization created by Osama bin Laden, the organization has developed by taking advantage of the weakening of the Iraqi and Syrian states.

With the same goal of conquest, the group was born out of a split from Al-Qaida in Iraq. ISIS, however, has a different strategy from its predecessor to expand its influence. Al-Qaida adopts a less violent profile than in the past in the regions where it is established so as not to alienate the populations and allies itself with the local factions when the IS is distinguished by its brutality, its extreme violence and its desire to eradicate adversaries and competitors. The two organizations have become rivals, even going so far as to dispute strategic territories in a series of clashes.

IS-K, ISIS’s branch in Afghanistan

Some members of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, the Pakistani Taliban) have pledged allegiance to the leader of the new jihadist group, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. Afghans, disappointed by the Taliban and their policy, deemed too moderate and marked by negotiations with the United States, then quickly joined ISIS, which officially recognized, in early 2015, the creation of the Khorassan province, marking the birth of ISIS. This branch of ISIS in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the double suicide bombing committed at Kabul airport on August 26, which killed at least 85 people.

The Islamic State organization is hostile to the Taliban, not sharing the same territorial ambitions as the new masters of the country. The latter are even qualified as apostates in several press releases from the terrorist organization, which denounces the multiple negotiations with the West and its contacts with the Pakistani and Iranian states. IS-K also faced a Taliban crackdown on their dissidents, which prevented the caliphate branch from expanding further into Afghanistan, as it may have done in Iraq or Syria.

