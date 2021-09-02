Tebas compiles documentation to denounce PSG, COPE announces

La Liga president Javier Tebas is familiar with the criticisms sent to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The end of the transfer window this Tuesday evening, with a last recruit in Paris (Nuno Mendes, 19-year-old left-back), had moreover provoked a note on social networks. And according to the COPE, he even took action to complain about the Parisian club.

💥 Informa @isaacfouto 👨‍⚖️ @LaLiga está recopilando toda la documentación para valorar a qué organismos pueden denunciar la situación de los clubes Estado (PSG) ❌ Con el actual Fair Play financiero en Europa, el PSG lo incumpliría ✒️ In the UEFA quieren modificarlo este año pic.twitter.com/2EfS2Btwii – El Partidazo by COPE (@partidazocope) September 1, 2021

“La Liga is compiling documentation to denounce the situation of club states (PSG). As for Financial Fair Play in Europe, PSG would violate it. UEFA wants to change it this year. “



Nothing impossible, since Tebas has a good habit of getting into this kind of fight. This gives him the image of the great protector of La Liga and justice in football. Of course, it’s always being careful to put aside the debts of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. It remains to be seen how far the La Liga leader will go and what result he can really achieve.

We suspect that UEFA is already monitoring the actions of PSG and that the latter does nothing at random. One can think that Tebas will not manage to obtain a sanction against the Parisian club. But it allows him to draw attention to a “bad guy” rather than questioning the difficulties encountered.