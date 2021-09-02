TEST The Medium: an enticing PS5 version with some advantages?

January 2021, Xbox Series X | S and PC gamers discovered an intriguing and mysterious little horror production, The Medium. The baby of Bloober Team was an exclusive Microsoft of short duration, since the title tumbles 8 short months after its release on PS5. Thus, everyone can benefit from it and the owners of a Playstation are entitled, for the occasion, to some additional features related to the controller. We played it, it’s time to give you our impressions of this edition.

The DualSense brings something more that allows the player to be immersed as it should be.

Regarding the visual part, we are going to keep it short, we find the same somewhat rigid animations and fairly correct play of light (HDR does not break three legs of a duck). The image is clean, crisp, and the framerate, in the 60 fps, holds up the road overall, with all the same small drops from time to time which do not interfere with the experience. The artistic direction is always so pleasant, in short, nothing changes. Quickly, about the loading times, they are a bit long when we start / continue a game.

The real novelty therefore lies in the DualSense which is being exploited all over the place. First observation, vibrations are more or less strong depending on the situation. The pad panics when a door opens or when our heroine has her upset emotions. The controller is shaking all over the place when butterflies are tapping our Spiritual Shield, it’s very nice and fun.

Then the touchpad allows you to look at an object in all directions with ease, just swipe your finger. When Marianne looking for clues in close-up, we can use the gyroscope to move the view (first person) quickly. It is simple and efficient. In addition, to play with our little heart, weird and dismal sounds come out of the speaker and the LED bar reacts along with the lights in the game. to bring a certain immersion between reality and virtual. And frankly, the result is convincing.





To finish, adaptive triggers are put to the test. In fact, beauties resist and harden when we call on a particular power. We think about theSpiritual wave which must be charged to be used. The index force on the trigger which softens little by little, to finish on a light click signaling that the wave is ready for use. At first, we had concerns since this kind of option can quickly get tired and boring, but the developers were able to adjust just what was needed to make us feel the materials, the energies. In other words, it’s a good job.

The Medium is a good little game, nice, with a special atmosphere that manages to capture the attention. Unfortunately, several flaws are present (capricious camera, heavy gameplay, simplicity in progression, etc.), the title would have deserved more care and refinement before seeing the light of day. However, this PS5 edition is entertaining since the studio manages to make us feel the quirky atmosphere and the oppressive climate directly in our hands. The DualSense brings something more that allows to immerse the player as he should. A delight.

Read also: TEST of The Medium: an unpretentious little scare

The Medium is available for € 49.99 on Amazon.