    the 1 for Eric Camilli, the 4 for Sébastien Loeb and the 5 for François Delecour

    You won’t have to be late in SS1 in Montriond (9:12 am) this Friday to admire the big names competing in the timed events in Haute-Savoie.

    Here are the main entries for the modern rally, appearing on the list of this 73rd edition.

    1. Camilli-Buresi (Citroën C3 R5);

    2. Giordano-Parent (Volkswagen Polo R5;

    3. Bonato-Boulloud (Citroën C3 R5);

    4. Loeb-Elena (Peugeot 306 Maxi);

    5. Delecour-Guigonnet (Peugeot 306 Maxi);

    6. Panizzi-James (Hyundai i20 R5);

    7. Wagner-Millet (Citroën C3 R5);

    8. J. and N. Berfa (Volkswagen Polo R5);

    9. P. and M. Roché (Citroën C3 R5);

    10. Rouillard-Zazurca (Skoda Fabia R5);

    11. Mauffrey-Bronner (Skoda Fabia R5);

    42. Gilbert-Guieu (Skoda Fabia R5);

    12. Potty-Dumont (Ford Fiesta R2);

    14. Gal-Combe (Volkswagen Polo R5);

    15. Habouzit-Declerck (Volkswagen Polo R5);

    16. Chavanne-Blot (Citroën C3 R5);

    17. Bochatay-Delon (Skoda Fabia R5);…

    18. Giroux-Loup (Citroën C3 R5); …

    19. Desangles-Theron (Skoda Fabia R5); …

    20. Crétien-Jacquemoud (Citroën C3 R5);…

    21. Prévalet-pagnier (Citroën DS3 R5); …

    22. Jean-Escartefigues (Volkswagen Polo R5); …

    23. Greiffenberg-Breton (Citroën C3 R5); …

    24. D. and S. Chevalley (Ford Fiesta R5); …

    25. Pascal-Therry (Citroën DS3 R5); …

    26. Brunson-Mondon (Ford Fiesta WRC);…

    41. Robert-Duval (Alpine A110) ;; …

    47. Mi. BONFILS-Belleville (Alpine A110); …


    53. M. and J. Charvaz (Porsche 997 GT3 Cup); …

    56. Lefèbvre-Malfoy (Opel Corsa GS);…

    63. M. Franceschi-L. Baud (Peugeot 208 Rally 4); …

    69. Darmezin-Mahinc (Peug. 208 Rally 4); …

    75. M. BONFILS-Sola (Peug. 208 Rally 4); …

    76. Pagès-Marie (Peugeot 208 Rally 4);…

    165. Rodriguez-Blanot -Nissan 350 Z); …

    178. The Coarer-Fressard (Subaru Impreza); …

    218. Murat-Berlande (Citroën Saxo Vts).

    THE PROGRAM

    Friday September 3

    SS1 (Morzine – Montriond-le-Lac, 20.18 km): 9:12 a.m. SS2 (La Côte d’Arbroz, 14.19 km): 10 h 48; SS3 (Samoëns – Morillon, 13, 34 km) 12 h 13; SS4 (Samoëns – Morzine, 16.24 km) 12.54 hrs; SS5 (Lullin – Habère Poche, 8.99 km) 15:57; SS6 (Draillant – Fessy, 12.40 km) 4:43 p.m. SS7 canceled (landslide); SS8 (Bonnevaux – Le Biot, 9.74 km) 6:08 pm For VHC, 1st car in SS1 at 8:07 am.

    Saturday September 4th

    SS9 (Lullin – Habère Poche, 8.99 km) 10:35 am: SS10 (Draillant – Fessy, 12.40 km) 11:21 am; ES11 canceled; SS12 (Bonnevaux – Le Biot, 9.74 km) 12 h 46; SS 13 (Morzine – Montriond-le-Lac, 20.18 km) 15:10; SS14 (La Côte d’Arbroz – Praz-de-Lys, 14.19 km) 4:43 p.m. SS15 (Samoëns – Morillon, 13.34 km) 6:05 p.m. SS16 (Samoëns – Morzine, 16.24 km) 6:56 p.m.


