the 1 for Eric Camilli, the 4 for Sébastien Loeb and the 5 for François Delecour

You won’t have to be late in SS1 in Montriond (9:12 am) this Friday to admire the big names competing in the timed events in Haute-Savoie.
Here are the main entries for the modern rally, appearing on the list of this 73rd edition.
1. Camilli-Buresi (Citroën C3 R5);
2. Giordano-Parent (Volkswagen Polo R5;
3. Bonato-Boulloud (Citroën C3 R5);
4. Loeb-Elena (Peugeot 306 Maxi);
5. Delecour-Guigonnet (Peugeot 306 Maxi);
6. Panizzi-James (Hyundai i20 R5);
7. Wagner-Millet (Citroën C3 R5);
8. J. and N. Berfa (Volkswagen Polo R5);
9. P. and M. Roché (Citroën C3 R5);
10. Rouillard-Zazurca (Skoda Fabia R5);
11. Mauffrey-Bronner (Skoda Fabia R5);
42. Gilbert-Guieu (Skoda Fabia R5);
12. Potty-Dumont (Ford Fiesta R2);
14. Gal-Combe (Volkswagen Polo R5);
15. Habouzit-Declerck (Volkswagen Polo R5);
16. Chavanne-Blot (Citroën C3 R5);
17. Bochatay-Delon (Skoda Fabia R5);…
18. Giroux-Loup (Citroën C3 R5); …
19. Desangles-Theron (Skoda Fabia R5); …
20. Crétien-Jacquemoud (Citroën C3 R5);…
21. Prévalet-pagnier (Citroën DS3 R5); …
22. Jean-Escartefigues (Volkswagen Polo R5); …
23. Greiffenberg-Breton (Citroën C3 R5); …
24. D. and S. Chevalley (Ford Fiesta R5); …
25. Pascal-Therry (Citroën DS3 R5); …
26. Brunson-Mondon (Ford Fiesta WRC);…
41. Robert-Duval (Alpine A110) ;; …
47. Mi. BONFILS-Belleville (Alpine A110); …
53. M. and J. Charvaz (Porsche 997 GT3 Cup); …
56. Lefèbvre-Malfoy (Opel Corsa GS);…
63. M. Franceschi-L. Baud (Peugeot 208 Rally 4); …
69. Darmezin-Mahinc (Peug. 208 Rally 4); …
75. M. BONFILS-Sola (Peug. 208 Rally 4); …
76. Pagès-Marie (Peugeot 208 Rally 4);…
165. Rodriguez-Blanot -Nissan 350 Z); …
178. The Coarer-Fressard (Subaru Impreza); …
218. Murat-Berlande (Citroën Saxo Vts).
THE PROGRAM
Friday September 3
SS1 (Morzine – Montriond-le-Lac, 20.18 km): 9:12 a.m. SS2 (La Côte d’Arbroz, 14.19 km): 10 h 48; SS3 (Samoëns – Morillon, 13, 34 km) 12 h 13; SS4 (Samoëns – Morzine, 16.24 km) 12.54 hrs; SS5 (Lullin – Habère Poche, 8.99 km) 15:57; SS6 (Draillant – Fessy, 12.40 km) 4:43 p.m. SS7 canceled (landslide); SS8 (Bonnevaux – Le Biot, 9.74 km) 6:08 pm For VHC, 1st car in SS1 at 8:07 am.
Saturday September 4th
SS9 (Lullin – Habère Poche, 8.99 km) 10:35 am: SS10 (Draillant – Fessy, 12.40 km) 11:21 am; ES11 canceled; SS12 (Bonnevaux – Le Biot, 9.74 km) 12 h 46; SS 13 (Morzine – Montriond-le-Lac, 20.18 km) 15:10; SS14 (La Côte d’Arbroz – Praz-de-Lys, 14.19 km) 4:43 p.m. SS15 (Samoëns – Morillon, 13.34 km) 6:05 p.m. SS16 (Samoëns – Morzine, 16.24 km) 6:56 p.m.