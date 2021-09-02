The 15 pairs of white sneakers to own for the start of the school year

No return to school in 2021 without a pair of white sneakers. Easy to coordinate with most outfits, they are always a must to have prominently in your wardrobe.

Reebok club c revenge vintage

Dedicated to the practice of tennis, when it was released in 1985, Club C abandoned the courts for the streets. In recent years, it has been a credible alternative to the Stan Smith, at ease in all circumstances. As for this precise model, called vintage Revenge, it adopts a look very close to the original, with very successful details, such as the tongue or the insole with an aged effect.

Club C Revenge Vintage, Reebok, € 100

Asics Gel-Lyte III OG

The Gel-Lyte III is a huge classic from Asics. It has also been very popular for years for special editions and collabs, often in the craziest colors. Back to basics, on the other hand, with this perfectly classic white model, with a few discreet touches of gray, which highlight the peculiarities. We particularly like the tongue split in two, which made the model famous, and its great comfort.

Gel-Lyte III OG, Asics, € 130

Nike Air Huarache

A legendary pair from the 1990s, the Huarache is more than ever back. If the flashiest colors can put off, especially because of its neoprene parts not always pleasing to the eye, it is beautiful in white. Be careful, the model designed by the famous Tinker Hatfield tends to fit small and wide feet will not necessarily be comfortable inside, take this into account when ordering.

Huarache, Nike, available on cours.com, € 119.99

New balance rc1300

You can’t go wrong with the RC1300. This shoe is indeed a clever mix between a classic shape, straight out of the 1980s and a 100% contemporary cushioning system. Of course, their look of “daddy’s basketball” may put off some, but this assumed classicism of this pair is paradoxically its greatest strength.

RC1300, New Balance, € 150

Nike air force 1

While the Triple White model has been at the feet of all teenagers in France for at least three years, Nike continues to offer sublime iterations of this timeless model. The “Crane” version, which means crane, in French, is an excellent illustration of this. It has a bird (a crane, therefore, and not a stork) on the back, a symbol of luck and longevity in Japan, and the different materials used make it possible to combine a very light white leather with more ecru or black parts. , for a perfect result.

Air Force 1 ’07 LX Crane, Nike, € 129.99

Gola Boston 78

Sneakersheads will certainly find a resemblance between this Gola and the running models of the 1970s. The Boston 78s indeed have a little family resemblance with the Adidas TRX and the Nike LD1000 very popular with marathoners at the time. This resolutely vintage style is their great strength. No frills, but quality materials, sober colors and comfort. The sole, in the original color, is the little extra that can make the difference.

Boston 78, Gola, € 95

Converse Chuck Taylor Custom

A pair of Converse in the back of the closet is always a great habit. Infinitely customizable – models even exist according to his astrological sign – the Chuck Taylor are unmatched in a blank white canvas. The purity of the line is then perfectly underlined. With a streetwear outfit or to go to the office, it’s obvious and flawless is guaranteed.

Chuck Taylor Custom, Converse, € 80

Caval Vintage Pastel Flamingo

True to its style, the Caval brand offers very attractive asymmetrical sneakers. Among the many models available, we particularly appreciate the Vintage Pastel Flamingo, which keeps white as the main color, adding delicate pastel bands. The strong points: a sleek, versatile look and handcrafted, with real Italian leather.





Vintage Pastel Flamingo, Caval, 129 €

Adidas forum low

At Adidas, it’s not just the Stan Smith. The Forum Low, born in the 1980s, has made a noticeable comeback over the past two years. Robust and stylish, it is now available in dozens of colors and finishes, but it is very much to its advantage in white. Our preference goes to this model with navy blue stripes and the gold Adidas Originals logo, but everyone is bound to find something to suit them.

Forum low, Adidas, € 99.99

Puma Mayze

Faced with the pressure, we gave in and incorporated a model to the platform sole in our selection. Obviously, not everyone will feel ready to adopt such a look, but these Puma Mayze have a little something extra that is not to displease us. They have also found a strong ally in the person of Dua Lipa, who became the face of Puma a few months ago. With Mayze on his feet, of course.

Mayze, Puma, € 100

Fila Squad

The Squads of Fila were a hit with the 1990s and wild streetball games. They are also a solid alternative to the Air Jordan 6 Infrared, a legendary model released in 1991 and to which they pay a very strong tribute. The perforated white leather, the partly red sole… so many very successful elements, which make them attractive and, moreover, quite wearable in 2021.

Squad, Fila, 100 €

TBS GABART 1

Here are some beautiful sneakers, resulting from a collaboration between the French navigator François Gabart and the TBS brand, which gave rise to a capsule collection. For the winner of the Vendée Globe 2013, this model had to be comfortable and totally vegan. Among the details we love: the navy blue stripe running down the side of the shoe and the geographic coordinates of the city of Concarneau, which appear on the tongue at the back.

Gabart-1, TBS, € 129.90

Lacoste Game Advance

A vintage look that we love. The Lacoste Game Advances bring the aesthetics of the tennis world into everyday life. Resolutely urban, these sneakers pay tribute to the French brand, in particular thanks to the famous logo, while maintaining a fairly sober look. The mixture of white and ecru works perfectly, and comfort is at the rendezvous.

Game Advance, Lacoste, € 125

Veja recife Chromefree

Since 2005, the French brand Veja has been producing quality sneakers, respecting an exemplary ecological code of conduct and based on fair trade. In addition, their models are successful, like the Recife Chromefree presented here. They bear this name because the leather used comes from farms in southern Brazil, where it undergoes an innovative tanning process during which no chromium or heavy metals are used. In a very elegant off-white color, and with their triple scratch, they are absolutely irresistible.

Recife Chromefree, Veja, 130 €

Adidas stan smith

As crazy as it sounds, the Stan Smith almost disappeared. In 2012, Adidas announced the cessation of production because the model no longer interested many people. Nine years later, the tidal wave occurred, with tens of millions of pairs sold.

In this context, can we still wear Stan Smith? The answer is yes, but on condition that you choose the finishes carefully, especially if you opt for a white model. More than 40 colors are available on the official website, and that’s not counting the multiple collaborations with designers from around the world.

Stan Smith, Adidas, from 65 €