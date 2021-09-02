the account of the BRI police officers who carried out the assault on Bataclan

The trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015, will open on September 8. The 20 Hours of France 2 looks back on the attack on the Bataclan, which left 90 dead, through the testimonies of the police officers of the search and intervention brigade (BRI) who carried out the assault, putting an end to the massacre.

On the evening of November 13, 2015, when the police arrived at the scene of the attack, at the Bataclan, a plainclothes commissioner shot dead one of the terrorists and the other two are still inside. “When you enter the room, you don’t see much because all the spotlights on the stage are on, and there you find several hundred people, everyone is lying on the floor, no one moves, because as soon as they moved, people were shot by terrorists “, tells a member of the search and intervention brigade. There are dead, seriously injured, and “those who played the dead”.





At the end of a corridor, a door behind which the police hear screams. “We will understand that it is a hostage who screams not to open the door, there are about twenty of them behind, threatened by two terrorists armed with Kalashnikovs with explosive vests, and that if we open, they will all die”, remembers Commissioner Christophe Molmy, former boss of the BRI present during the assault. In the room, the BRI doctor begins to take care of the wounded. He says he told the police to use the barriers outside the room as stretchers to move the victims.