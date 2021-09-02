the American withdrawal is recorded, the Taliban parade

It’s done, the last American soldier left Kabul airport on Monday, August 30. The US military has announced that it has ended the mission that began twenty years ago, much to the joy of the Taliban.

They savor the moment. For some Taliban, a photo shoot is improvised in front of an Afghan army cargo plane, Tuesday, August 31. A plane where thousands of frightened Afghans gathered to flee. They boast at the controls of the aircraft: Kabul airport is in their hands now. The Americans, whom they saw as invaders, left. The new generation Taliban are very focused on their communication, and expose their triumph to the whole world. After 10:30 p.m. on Monday, victorious shots and fireworks were launched. The Americans claim to have rendered the devices and armored vehicles unusable before leaving.





“The Americans are gone, the Taliban parading and celebrating in the streets of Kabul, not without shooting in the air. But for Afghans, the first day of the Taliban-held Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan looks like a lot of questions , concerns, and in particular for more than 10,000 Afghans who were eligible for asylum and protection from the countries they had helped, and who could not evacuate. Now it is too late “, Explain Cyril Payen, special envoy of France 24 in Kabul for the 20 Hours of France 2.