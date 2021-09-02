The automotive industry and its “low CO2 footprint” seats

Sweden is home to companies that are definitely on the rise. Northvolt AB, already, which is teaming up with BMW or the Volkswagen group with the objective of producing thousands of batteries on European soil for electric vehicles. But there is also the lesser known SSAB (not to be confused with Saab), an industrialist specializing in metal alloys and more particularly steel.

SSAB is in the news after forging important partnerships. Daimler and SSAB will thus collaborate for the use of steels “without fossil products”, which also convinced Faurecia, the large French automotive supplier.





The latter thus intends to produce seats for all automotive customers with fossil-free steel. How? ‘Or’ What ? “SSAB will supply Faurecia with the most ambitious and advanced fossil-free steel in the industry, using hydrogen and carbon-free electricity instead of coking coal and other fossil fuels traditionally used to make fuel. steel. As part of this partnership, Faurecia will develop, test, validate and industrialize seat structures with a very low CO2 footprint.“. The fossil products used for the production of steel are therefore replaced by clean energies, at least on paper. But since almost all of the hydrogen used in the world comes from the steam reforming of methane, we would then spend from coal and oil to gas.

Yet SSAB seems to have gotten around the problem well by using power plants to produce hydrogen from water. History does not say where the electricity comes from (is it simply supplied by the global mix, or does it come directly from a renewable source?), But the industrialist hopes that his project will make it possible to reduce Sweden’s CO2 emissions by 10%. Just that.