The beauty of the ugly – Mercedes Vaneo: the A-Class in disfigured version

At the end of the 90s, it is the war of the recreational vehicles. A fierce battle that PSA and Renault lead with sliding doors. When the Citroën Berlingo landed in 1996, it did not have a door to access the rear seats. The Renault Kangoo arrived a few months later with a door that slides to slip into the second row seat. It is a success. PSA replied and quickly added an opening. The diamond responds by offering a second door, still sliding.

This fight, and the success of these strange machines, is closely scrutinized from the side of Stuttgart. Because at that time, at Mercedes, no question of missing a new segment. The star is on all fronts, from the luxury sedan with the S-Class, to the van (the Vito was launched in 1996) to the minivan with the Class A. This small unibody, precisely, would not provide- is it not an excellent basis for an MPV, this new segment which is so appealing? In addition, for Mercedes, it is essential to have a larger MPV in its catalog, when the French Renault Scenic is a hit.







So you need a car that combines the two specialties. Ludospace + minivan, by bringing together the two customers. In Stuttgart, we are sure to have the box of the century in our hands with this project called W414. At least that’s what the leaders of the German manufacturer repeat to themselves, convinced that they have an idea that is worth gold, especially at the cost of a reasonable investment since the base already exists.

A base that must be stretched by 41 cm to reach the 4.20 m of the machine capable of accommodating 5 adults and two children in folding seats which will be available (optional) in the boot. A trunk that its designers want gigantic. It will measure 750 l, but to achieve this, the German designers will sacrifice the coherent design of the first A-Class. If they do not touch the front, the rear is transformed, with a completely vertical tailgate that reminds the better the ice cream seller’s van, or the Toyota Yaris Verso, and at worst, the sideboard in Grandma’s dining room on which we would have stuck two enormous vertical optics on either side.







It is therefore with confidence that the W414 is designed and that it becomes the Vaneo in September 2001, when it is unveiled with great fanfare on the huge Mercedes stand at the Frankfurt Motor Show. But the affair starts badly. In a salon, we only perceive the aesthetic qualities of a car, and these are not the strengths of the Vaneo. Critics fuse, obscuring other important criteria that we will not discover until later, such as comfort and handling. And they are quite remarkable. The additional 41 cm of the car, compared to its little sister Class, A did it good, because of the lengthening of the wheelbase. But these good points come too late. Because only the first impression remains in memory, that of questionable aesthetics.















From the outset, the Vaneo is shunned, and not just because of its rough design. The MPV is expensive, it is even the most expensive of all existing models. It is displayed at nearly 120,000 francs at the time, the equivalent of 23,600 euros today. Obviously, today is the average price of a mid-size and mid-range car, but at the time, recreational vehicles were intended precisely for families who did not have the necessary budget to afford a real compact minivan like the Scenic. Especially since the latter cost less than the Vaneo. But the German price can be explained: we are not in the realm of generalist vans, but in the premium empire where we give more, in terms of manufacturing quality and equipment.

From 2002, a DVD player is integrated (optional) so that the offspring is wise during long journeys. But nothing helps, wealthy families do not want it and others cannot afford it. As always with premium cars, it will take a few years for the rare Vaneos sold to find second or third hand buyers from customers who will finally be able to afford them and will be delighted. On the Mercedes side, we are much less and from 2005, we decided to stop the costs.

A cautious sequel

That’s good, because in Stuttgart, we anticipated the flop. As soon as the first disastrous results of the Vaneo fall, the star takes note and starts work on a real compact minivan, it will be the Class B, launched with more success from the burial of the curious machine. As for the return to the world of small utility – MPV, Mercedes has learned the lesson. He is careful and patient. It was not until 2012 that the manufacturer deigned to reinvest this segment, but not alone. It will adapt the second generation Renault Kangoo which will become the Citan. In Stuttgart, we learn from our mistakes.